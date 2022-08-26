Read full article on original website
SkySports
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger
Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
SkySports
Antony: Manchester United close to agreeing deal near £85m with Ajax for Brazilian winger
Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Ajax for forward Antony. United's latest offer is thought to be close to the €100m (£85m) fee wanted by Ajax, a price which includes add-ons. Antony was once again left out of the Ajax squad for Sunday's game at...
SkySports
Liverpool considering £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Liverpool are considering a £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Tottenham are in talks to sign Leeds winger Daniel James. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals. Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports...
SkySports
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be a 'happy coach' no matter what happens in rest of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will be a "happy coach" after September 1, no matter what happens in the rest of the transfer window. The Blues are still being linked with a number of players, including Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Tuchel admits he would like more options among his squad.
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,328. L Díaz (3'3rd minute, 85'85th minute) T Alexander-Arnold (28'28th minute) V van Dijk (45'45th minute) C Mepham (46'46th minute ogown goal) F Carvalho (80'80th minute) Bournemouth 0.
SkySports
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
SkySports
Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal
West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
SkySports
Melissa Reddy on Liverpool's midfield issues: Is the transfer window the solution or something else?
In the build-up to equalling the Premier League record for the biggest-ever victory, Jurgen Klopp had admitted his public stance on not needing to solve Liverpool's midfield issues in the transfer market was incorrect. While the 9-0 annihilation of Bournemouth was most welcome, highlighting the professional pride and fight in...
SkySports
Erling Haaland warns there is more to come after first Man City Premier League hat-trick
Erling Haaland warned there is much more to come after his first Premier League hat-trick helped Manchester City overcome a two-goal deficit to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday. City signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund seeking as close to a guarantee of goals as they could get, and when they...
SkySports
What's going wrong for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa? Style questions, formation changes and injuries all part of slow start
Aston Villa are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League after losing three of their first four matches - and now face daunting tests against Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa supporters booed off their side following defeat at home to West Ham and Steven Gerrard is coming under...
SkySports
Nick Pope exclusive interview: Newcastle goalkeeper discusses his new club, England hopes and Burger King fame
Of all the hundreds of millions of pounds the new owners have invested in Newcastle's squad since taking over, the £10m they spent on Nick Pope may prove to be the shrewdest acquisition of them all. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Burnley over the summer, is slowly getting used...
SkySports
Erling Haaland at Man City: Few touches but lots of chances as Pep Guardiola finds his finisher with this unique striker
“I have played all my career with No 9s,” Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports this summer before going on to list some of the most famous forwards in football. But the Manchester City head coach has never had a player quite like Erling Braut Haaland before. With six goals...
SkySports
Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter. Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven...
SkySports
Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and I want him to sign new contract, says Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte is convinced in-form Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and believes the club are on the right path to persuading him to sign a contract extension. Striker Kane, who has just under two years left on his existing deal, has begun the new Premier League season with a bang, scoring four goals in as many games to help high-flying Spurs take 10 points from a possible 12.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Should Man City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Fabian Schar have been sent off?
Should Erling Haaland and Fabian Schar have been sent off in their respective games this weekend? Dermot Gallagher discusses these and more in Ref Watch. INCIDENT: Erling Haaland caught Joachim Andersen in the head with a high boot as both went for the ball. No card was shown to the Man City striker.
SkySports
Nottingham Forest transfers: Serge Aurier close to move, advanced talks for Willy Boly plus Renan Lodi loan confirmed
Nottingham Forest's busy transfer window continues, with former Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier close to completing his move to the club. Aurier is a free agent after his contract at Villarreal expired last month. It is thought he will sign a two-year contract at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are also...
SkySports
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton shoulders blame for Fernando Alonso clash and responds to 'idiot' insult
Lewis Hamilton said it was "nice to know" how Fernando Alonso felt about him following their first-lap clash at the Belgian Grand Prix which drew a sharp rebuke from the Alpine driver. The pair came together at Les Combes as Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Alonso, briefly...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Roberto Firmino's dazzling display, Erling Haaland filling Sergio Aguero void
The first player to have a hand in four first-half goals for Liverpool. The third player to have a hand in five goals in a single Premier League game. On an afternoon where everyone draped in Liverpool red shone, Roberto Firmino was without question the standout performer, stealing the show with two goals and three assists in Saturday's 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth.
SkySports
Millwall 0-1 Reading: Naby Sarr steers Royals to top of the Championship
A debut goal from Naby Sarr was enough to take Reading to the top of the Championship as they beat Millwall 1-0 at The Den. The former Huddersfield man's first-half header proved to be the winner in an intriguing tussle which saw the impressive Royals become the first side to come away from Millwall with victory this season.
SkySports
Sead Haksabanovic ready to impress after watching Celtic's 9-0 win over Dundee United
Sead Haksabanovic watched Celtic hammer Dundee United on Sunday and realised he faces a major test to get into Ange Postecoglou's team. However, the new signing was even more excited about the challenge ahead after watching the "beautiful football" on show at Tannadice. Haksabanovic, 23, joined from Russian club Rubin...
