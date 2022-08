Kaufman Mall (Rain Location: North Café, Webb Center) Students will be able to come by and write a goal they would like to achieve by homecoming on the "#Byhomecoming" banner. They can then post this on social media. In addition to social media postings, this banner will be displayed during homecoming as part of spirit decoration. As a takeaway, we will be giving away canvas totes that people can paint ODU spirit logos onto.

