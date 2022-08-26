Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his country is well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage because of Russia's squeeze on European gas supplies, even as fears grow about the juggernaut of rising prices that will likely hit consumers across the continent this winter. He...
Liz Truss’s energy plans will be disastrous for our bills and the planet
The celebratory champagne corks must have popped in the headquarters of the oil and gas corporations on the day Ofgem announced the devastating rise in energy prices for poverty-stricken British consumers.Especially after they read Liz Truss’s disastrous “response” in the Daily Mail addressing the lifting of the home energy price cap.Truss, the former commercial manager for the oil giant Shell, proposes a massive ramping up of commercial projects by the oil corporations, including expansion of North Sea oil and gas, a resumption of fracking on the UK mainland and a frenzied building of eye-wateringly expensive new nuclear power plants.The proposed...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan fuel oil is being disguised at a trading hub in the UAE, report says
Fuel oil from Iran, Russia and Venezuela is being disguised in the UAE, the Wall Street Journal said. The supplies are being stored in the trading hub of Fujairah, oil traders told the Journal. Fuel oil being offered matched Russian characteristics but was labeled differently. Fuel oil shipments originating from...
SFGate
Millions in new COVID lockdown as China keeps strict policy
BEIJING (AP) — China has placed millions of its citizens under renewed lockdown following fresh outbreaks of COVID-19, authorities reported Tuesday, as the government persists in its hard-line policy on containing the virus. The measures affected about half of the 6 million residents of the port city of Dalian,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lib Dems get ready for possible byelection if Michael Gove quits
The Liberal Democrats are rushing through plans to confirm a candidate for Michael Gove’s Surrey seat amid speculation that the former levelling up secretary is considering quitting parliament, sparking a byelection. Selection for the seat, held by Gove since 2005, closes on Thursday evening, and Lib Dem officials are...
SFGate
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures."...
SFGate
Vue Cinemas Get Lender Approval For New $88 Million to Support Recapitalization
European cinema chain Vue International has received approval from its lenders to receive a further £75 million ($88 million) to fund recapitalization of the company. Vue Group Reduces Cinema Operations in the U.K. Its lender syndicate unanimously approved the move, which is expected to be completed later this year.
SFGate
Japan, Israel step up defense ties amid regional tensions
TOKYO (AP) — The defense ministers of Japan and Israel shared concerns on Tuesday about growing global tensions from Asia to the Middle East and signed an agreement to step up cooperation in military equipment and technology. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he welcomes stronger military ties with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine war - live: Russia insists invasion will succeed as Kyiv ‘captures villages’ near Kherson
Russia has claimed all its war goals “will be reached”, shortly after Ukraine launched a counterattack in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson. Moscow’s defiant tone comes after Kyiv reported that it had inflicted heavy losses on its enemy in the south of the country, killing dozens of soldiers and breaking through the frontlines in several places. A source told CNN that four villages near Kherson had been captured by Ukraine, as part of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky vow to push the Russian army back “to the border”.The Kremlin, however, hit out at such suggestions on Tuesday, claiming...
SFGate
Almost all Dutch trains halted by strike around Utrecht
UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Almost the entire Dutch railway network was shut down Tuesday as workers affected by soaring inflation and staff shortages went on strike to demand better pay and working conditions. Staff at the railway company NS stopped work for the day in the central Netherlands region...
Comments / 0