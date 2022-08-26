ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
The Independent

World leaders pay tribute to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the “courage and integrity” of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.Mr Gorbachev’s death at the age of 91 has inspired an outpouring of tributes from world leaders.Many made reference to the timing of his death during the worst period of relations between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.In a Twitter post, Mr Johnson said he was “saddened” to hear of Mr Gorbachev’s death, at a “time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine”.I'm saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev. I always admired the courage & integrity he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Gorbachev deserves praise — but he may have also stored up trouble for Russia and Ukraine

It is hard to overstate the irony of timing. Six months and a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine — on the same day that Ukraine announced the start of its long-forecast offensive to reclaim the southern district of Kherson from Russian occupation — the death was announced in Moscow of Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and last president of the Soviet Union and the last General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.The counterpoint with today and between Gorbachev and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, appears instructive, and it will be widely hailed as such. The liberator will be contrasted...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Associated Press

U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak. Rafael Grossi, the head of the the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant. “These operations are very complex operations. We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory. And this requires explicit guarantees from not only from the Russians, but also from the Republic of Ukraine,” Grossi said in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv before the monitoring the mission’s departure. “We have been able to secure that. ... So now we are moving.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russian#Kremlin#Pentagon#The Rand Corporation#The New York Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy