Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Dow Jones Rebounds As Stock Market Hits Critical Support Level
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Tuesday morning. China search engine giant Baidu (BIDU) and Best Buy (BBY) reported better-than-expected results. Defense and aerospace leader Heico (HEI) also reported. Heico shares were up nearly 1% in early morning trade. Apple and Microsoft rose 0.5% apiece, after today's stock market...
Verizon: The Destruction Is Near Completion
Verizon has collapsed dramatically since we rated it as a Sell in an early July piece. We cautioned investors that its valuation was unsustainable and investors should cut exposure. However, we posit that VZ's valuations seem more well-balanced after the recent pummeling and could stage a potential multi-year bottom. Verizon...
Baidu Stock Jumps After Q2 Sales Top Forecasts on Cloud Strength
China-based tech giant posts smaller-than-expected decline in second quarter revenues. Cloud sales offset persistent weakness in advertising. Baidu's China-based rival, Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), as well as other U.S.-listed firms have been selected for audit inspections by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Baidu, often referred to as the Google...
Qatar central bank issues first license for digital payments
DUBAI - Qatar's central bank has issued its first license for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday. (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Tuesday following a two-day selloff as banking shares boosted stocks, though fears around...
2 Double-Digit High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying
Summary It’s always fascinating to see how the allure of chasing high yielding stocks creates such an appetite for getting rich quick. I’m thankful for my 100,000 or so followers here on Seeking Alpha who have entrusted me to steer them to safety. I went through the Great Recession with a new mindset, to avoid speculation, and to focus on "principal preservation". This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
Carvana Brings New Co-Signer Financing Option to Durham Customers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Durham residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Durham who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005689/en/ Carvana improves affordability for Durham car buyers with new co-signer financing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments
Meta has introduced a feature to let its advertisers in India pay for their advertising campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments for over three months — a move to help the social networking giant expand its advertising business in the South Asian country. Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to […]
Why Life Isn't Grand for Brands
Rising inflation, and more powerful tools that allow consumers to compare and buy products, is putting some big names under pressure. They can't live off the past--neither can your company.
Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza
Higher gas and oil prices caused profits to jump to $5.14 billion for the April-June period, soaring 140% from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The post Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza appeared first on Asia Financial.
Musk touts oil, no repeat of 2008 housing crisis and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
"I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble," the Tesla CEO told reporters at a conference in Stavanger, Norway. "That will take some decades to complete," he continued. "One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy"
Is the US housing market in a recession or a correction?
The top U.S. homebuilder and realtor trade group say the housing industry is in a recession. Other housing experts say the market is inA correction after "unsustained and unprecented" growth. Fed Reserve Chair Powell says market needs a reset where supply and demand for homes are in synch. If you’re...
Job Openings Total 11.2 Million In July as Tight Labor Market Persists
The number of job openings was 11.2 million as of the last business day of July, marking a slight increase from the recently revised 11.04 million open jobs in June. This figure represented 1 million more open jobs than expected, according to a FactSet estimate cited by CNBC. with a July unemployment rate of 3.5%, or 5.7 million people unemployed, the number of job openings is still outnumbering available workers by an almost 2-to-1 ratio, a sign that the tight labor market persists. Overall, the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Notable job gains...
First Solar pledges big U.S. factory expansion thanks to climate law
First Solar Inc will spend $1.2 billion to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the United States. The company will create hundreds of jobs including with a new factory in the Southeast. It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) First Solar...
Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying
-- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam. Dell has slumped 10% the past month, worse than the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index....
Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near post-war record
Goldman Sachs warns inflation could inflation peak above 22%, adding more pressure to households and businesses
Inside the rise of 'stealerships' and the shady economics of car buying
Car dealerships deploy tricks and traps to make as much money as they can from you. Here's what I learned when trying to buy a new car.
Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Adani, who runs one of India's top conglomerates, is now believed to be worth approximately $137 billion, the tracker shows. That's after a surge this week placed him just behind Tesla ( CEO Elon Musk and )Amazon ( founder Jeff Bezos, whose own fortunes are estimated at $251 billion and $153 billion, respectively.
