US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Ukraine makes push along entire front, Zelenskiy says, as Russia halts gas
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have attacked Russian positions along the entire front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Germany citing the need for maintenance.
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets. The filing...
Voices: Gorbachev deserves praise — but he may have also stored up trouble for Russia and Ukraine
It is hard to overstate the irony of timing. Six months and a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine — on the same day that Ukraine announced the start of its long-forecast offensive to reclaim the southern district of Kherson from Russian occupation — the death was announced in Moscow of Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and last president of the Soviet Union and the last General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.The counterpoint with today and between Gorbachev and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, appears instructive, and it will be widely hailed as such. The liberator will be contrasted...
War protest: Statues fall as Europe purges Soviet monuments
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In the Latvian capital of Riga, an obelisk that soared high above a park to commemorate the Soviet Army’s capture of that nation in 1944 was toppled last week. It crashed into a pond to the cheers of those watching. Days earlier in Estonia, a replica of a Soviet tank with the communist red star was removed by cranes and trucked away to a museum — one of up to 400 destined for removal. And in Poland, Lithuania and Czechia, monuments to the Red Army have been coming down for months, a belated purge of what...
U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak. Rafael Grossi, the head of the the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant. “These operations are very complex operations. We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory. And this requires explicit guarantees from not only from the Russians, but also from the Republic of Ukraine,” Grossi said in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv before the monitoring the mission’s departure. “We have been able to secure that. ... So now we are moving.”
British rail staff plan nationwide strike next month
LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British rail staff are planning a nationwide 24-hour strike beginning on Sept. 26 over pay, job security and conditions, a union said on Wednesday, the latest in a wave of industrial unrest as inflation outpaces pay rises.
Ukraine war – live: Kyiv ‘firing on entire Russian front’, as Kherson defence ‘broken’
Ukrainian troops have fired on Russian positions along the entire front, Volodymyr Zelensky said, as a presidential aide claimed Moscow’s defences in the Kherson region had fallen through hours after Kyiv launched its counter-offensive.“Active military engagement is now happening along the whole front line: in the south, in the Kharkiv region, in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said last night, as he warned Russian troops to flee “if they want to survive”.Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukrainian forces had pushed the front line back in places but did not say where.Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser, said Russian defences...
