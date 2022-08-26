ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonstop lines for State Fair's first Hmong food vendor

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hmong people have been living in Minnesota for almost 50 years. At the Minnesota State Fair, you can find vibrant textiles for sale or attend Hmong Minnesota Day, an annual showcase of traditional dance and other art. The 7th annual Hmong Minnesota Day will be Monday, Sept 5 at Dan Patch Park.
Creative Church offering free State Fair tickets to first-time church visitors

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair ticket giveaways are common but for this one, you have to go to church. Located in Fridley and Maple Grove, Creative Church is offering first-time visitors ages 13 and up one free ticket to the fair while they last. The giveaway runs annually from July through the end of August, so there's just one Sunday left to get a ticket.
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
General Manager Jerry Hammer reflects on the State Fair's popularity throughout the years

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is full of traditions and familiar faces. "Growing up in the neighborhood, there's a whole lot of us who started working here as kids. A lot of them still do. Some of them play a game coming in the gate: See how far you can get before you find somebody you know and usually it's not more than a block," said Jerry Hammer, general manager of the Minnesota State Fair.
Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair

(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
First Full Year of Hometown Heroes Assistance Program Provides Unprecedented Health Protection, Support for Minnesota Firefighters

Legislation funds assistance program, peer support, critical care insurance, training for all Minnesota firefighters – at no cost to them or their communities. MINNEAPOLIS (August 2022) – Since it was passed in July 2021, the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation has supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks, and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
