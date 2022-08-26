Read full article on original website
St. Paul man's blue ribbon win at the State Fair is bittersweet
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Competing for a blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair is a longstanding tradition, and after trying for 12 years, a St. Paul man finally took home the top prize for his salsa recipe. Gerry Heroff's family found out he won on the first day...
Men on fire, diving horses, colliding locomotives. See the proud & perilous history of the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's a tough lot, the life of a grandstand. All spiffed up for your big occasion and your guests turn their backs on you. Consider this the opportunity to rectify that situation. The sturdy structure kissed by the cheeks of generations of Minnesotans is 113...
Nonstop lines for State Fair's first Hmong food vendor
ST PAUL, Minn. — Hmong people have been living in Minnesota for almost 50 years. At the Minnesota State Fair, you can find vibrant textiles for sale or attend Hmong Minnesota Day, an annual showcase of traditional dance and other art. The 7th annual Hmong Minnesota Day will be Monday, Sept 5 at Dan Patch Park.
Creative Church offering free State Fair tickets to first-time church visitors
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair ticket giveaways are common but for this one, you have to go to church. Located in Fridley and Maple Grove, Creative Church is offering first-time visitors ages 13 and up one free ticket to the fair while they last. The giveaway runs annually from July through the end of August, so there's just one Sunday left to get a ticket.
A Fox 9 junior correspondent shows us vegan options at the Minnesota State Fair
It's a Fox 9 tradition: every year, we send junior correspondents to the Minnesota State Fair to help us see the Great Together through the eyes of young people. On Saturday, 13-year-old Madeline Bowring showed us some of the vegan food options at the fair that are healthy and also good for the environment.
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
The Fair on $50: Alicia and Jen's State Fair haul on a budget
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Call it the assignment of the year. Alicia Lewis and Jennifer Austin from KARE 11 Sunrise got $50 each (courtesy of KARE 11) to spend at the Minnesota State Fair. Their goal? See how far they can stretch it. They used coupons from the Blue...
BCA: 14-year-old girl missing from Minnesota State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA says a 14-year-old girl originally reported missing Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair has been found safe.
Visiting the Minnesota Bound cabin in the North Woods at the State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — If you're looking for Minnesota-made products, head up to the Minnesota Bound cabin in the North Woods, for a variety of local goodies. Laura Schara joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss what's happening at the cabin this year. Schara is one of the hosts...
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens at the Minnesota State Fair overnight?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. As many as a quarter-million people a day show up at the Minnesota...
This Road has Some of the Most Scenic places in Minnesota
The Fall colors will soon be in full swing. And it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. This is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway 61 runs along...
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
General Manager Jerry Hammer reflects on the State Fair's popularity throughout the years
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is full of traditions and familiar faces. "Growing up in the neighborhood, there's a whole lot of us who started working here as kids. A lot of them still do. Some of them play a game coming in the gate: See how far you can get before you find somebody you know and usually it's not more than a block," said Jerry Hammer, general manager of the Minnesota State Fair.
Minnesota State Fair lots fill up fast: How to find parking on opening day
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time since 2019, the Minnesota State Fair opened Thursday with no COVID-19 restrictions or caveats. And it appears Minnesotans and fair fans from near and far were excited to enter the gates – within a matter of hours, all on-site parking lots were completely full.
Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
First Full Year of Hometown Heroes Assistance Program Provides Unprecedented Health Protection, Support for Minnesota Firefighters
Legislation funds assistance program, peer support, critical care insurance, training for all Minnesota firefighters – at no cost to them or their communities. MINNEAPOLIS (August 2022) – Since it was passed in July 2021, the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation has supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks, and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
