South Knox, Rivet Volleyball “Playing for a Purpose” Tonight
On the local scene today….South Knox will play at Vincennes Rivet in high school volleyball action. Its playing for a purpose night at Holscher gymnasium with all money raised thru shirt sales, food and a silent auction will be put in a special account at Good Samaritan Hospital . The funds will be distributed thru the GSH foundation for those in financial need in their battle against cancer. There will be a very special ceremony prior to the varsity match honoring those who have battled cancer over the years and a remembrance of those who have lost the fight. You can watch the ceremony live and the varsity match at 6:30 on waovam.com.
Four Running for Two Spots on VCSC Board
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board in November. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challenger Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
VU Gets Million-Dollar Grant for College Readiness Programs
Vincennes University has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment through its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The grant will help VU broaden its series of Pre-College Programs for K-12 students. The Lilly Endowment initiative is designed to help Indiana colleges and universities engage youth, ages 5 to...
Vincennes, Washington Closures Announced for Labor Day
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Monday, September 5th for Labor Day. Recycling for Monday will be postponed until the following Monday – September 12th. Trash pickup will be operating on the regular schedule and will not be affected. Also, All Washington city offices and departments will...
Fall Season Brings Scam Season
Scam artists and scam schemes have abounded in the area in recent weeks and months. Among the newest ones is a student loan payment scam. That student loan scam is one that affected Knox County Sheriff’s officer Mike Fisher directly. Fisher gives this warning to younger people who may be influenced by the student loan scam to be on their guard.
Work Continues on Main Street Upgrade, Phases Two and Three
Work continues on the Main Street project, as both contractors and utility crews continue their labor toward completion. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the project contractor is working on an intersection realignment in Main Street Phase Two. That intersection is Main Street and Felt King Road. Sprague also knows a prominent utility– Centerpoint Energy– has the main task right now on Main Street Phase Three.
Flag Planting Planned by VU to Honor 9/11 Victims
Vincennes University will hold a flag planting next week to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks nearly eleven years ago. The attacks on the nation happened on September 11th, 2001. V-U officials will place 3,000 flags behind the Clark residence hall, in front of Second Street. The ceremony will...
Flood Damage Reports in Daviess County Start Today
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flood damage that occurred July 23rd through the 25th. Beginning today, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will get a hold of homeowners who reported...
ISP Arrest Bicknell Man for OVWI
Indiana State Police arrested a Bicknell man overnight following a traffic stop in Knox County. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 35 year-old Frank Valone. During the stop, Valone was found to be driving with a blood-alcohol content above the legal driving limit. Valone was booked into the Knox County...
Edwardsport Man Dies in ATV Crash
Knox County – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when he abruptly went off the roadway and into a ditch ejecting him from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.
Vincennes Man Arrested on Theft Warrants
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on two theft warrants. 57 year-old Kevin Hurt was charged with the warrants filed earlier this month in Knox Circuit Court. He is being held on $5,000 cash bond in the Knox County Jail.
Edwardsport Man Killed in Overnight ATV Crash
VPD Arrest Man for Intimidation
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following an alleged act of intimidation. Officers charged 34 year-old Danny Cornwall with the charge. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
New Covid Vaccines Available in Knox County
Knox County Health Department officials remind everyone of a new set of Covid vaccines for those who have never got their shots. The new Covid medication is called Novavax. Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says Novavax is exclusively for those who have never received a Covid vaccine.
Investigation Continues into Death at Terre Haute Federal Pen
An inmate at the federal prison in Terre Haute died over the weekend. Jonathan Powers was acting odd, according to prison staff, and was evaluated at the prison. He was then taken to a hospital nearby. It was while he was being taken there that EMS personnel say Powers lost consciousness and they started trying to revive him. He was pronounced dead once they got to the hospital.
