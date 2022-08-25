Leon Williamson has been named Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Indianapolis. Williamson joins the Indianapolis market from the iHeartMedia Miami cluster. “We are so excited to welcome Leon to iHeartMedia Indianapolis,” said Kristy Beebe, Market President. “Leon’s unique skill set and passion to lead our sales team is what we’re most excited about. His familiarity of our brands and products, along with the experience he brings from different sectors will be a tremendous addition to our Indianapolis team.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO