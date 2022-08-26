Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
To avoid today's wokeness, parents are enrolling their kids in Catholic school
More parents are enrolling their kids in private Christian schools today in an effort to combat the woke curriculum of many of America's public schools. They're choosing to put kids in schools that support the faith and values they offer at home. "Fox & Friends First" co-host Carly Shimkus talked...
TODAY.com
Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents
As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
youthtoday.org
Caught and taught: Out-of-school time programs add social-emotional instruction
The facts in Brian Rinker’s recent Youth Today story Pandemic pushes afterschool programs to add social-emotional learning rang true. Out-of-school time program staff are seeing an uptick in behavioral challenges that require staff to have more specific tools, practices and referral options. He writes:. “Over the past decade, schools...
KIDS・
Upworthy
Teacher shares powerful message ahead of back-to-school: 'I am so worried for our kids'
A third grade teacher, Ali Levasseur, from Maryland, remembers an incident from the end of the previous academic year as she gets ready to return to the classroom this year. Levasseur, who will soon begin her seventh year of teaching, shared a stirring anecdote about scissors. "Last year, my entire grade 70 kids (give or take) had like 10 pairs of scissors total and if you know me, you know we are doing a project every other day, which usually calls for scissors," Levasseur wrote on social media. She continued, "On the last day of school, one of my students gave me a ziplock bag with 5 pairs of scissors and said he used his own money at the dollar store."
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
TODAY.com
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
I'm a former college teacher. I wish parents would teach their kids these 3 life skills before they're done with high school.
The author taught in college for nine years and shares three things all parents should be teaching their kids before they head out to college.
Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling
More than 26 million free meals were served to students every day because of a federal free school lunch for all program that started during the pandemic. Now, that program is ending and families must apply for meal coverage, but only certain incomes meet the requirements. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda spoke with families directly impacted and looks at how one school district is trying to meet the need.Aug. 22, 2022.
TODAY.com
This School Year- Teach Your Child to be The One
As the school year begins, I’m asking you to have a conversation with your child about being the one. Have a conversation about what it looks like to notice people, all people, like my disabled son, Anderson. Teach them to be the one who stays, who lingers, who meets people where they are.
KIDS・
First day of school at Crete-Monee District delayed until Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday was supposed to be the start of the new school year for students at Crete Elementary School in the Crete-Monee District.But school leaders said construction issues "beyond their control" have lead to a delay in the start of classes. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said they will be ready for kids on Monday.Crews worked on laying new cement as well as other major infrastructure projects inside and outside the school.
TODAY.com
Universal free lunch has ended: ‘Students can’t learn if they’re hungry’
As a new school year ramps up across the country, millions of students are adjusting to life without a key part of their day: free school breakfasts and lunches for everyone, regardless of their parents’ income. A COVID-era universal free lunch program has expired this academic year. Free or...
That Time My Kid Googled 'Kissing' On His School Computer
My email pinged just before I went to bed, with a summary of my son’s web activity from his school Chromebook. At the time, my son was eight and in virtual learning; the Chromebook was his entire classroom. I figured I should probably scan through the report and make sure nothing dubious was going on during school hours. At first it all seemed pretty standard: his math website, the login page for his reading assignments, his virtual classroom links. Then there was a video game page.
Teacher's viral video shows before and after of a classroom
The teacher shared on TikTok what it took to get her classroom ready for students.
I had no idea how expensive senior year of high school is. I spent over $2,100 before it even ended.
The author says she spent over $2,100, on things including tests and applications, before her son's last year of high school ended.
Beloit School District changes athletic event protocol, safety and security rules
BELOIT—Spectators at School District of Beloit athletic events no longer will be allowed to bring backpacks and bags inside school facilities, according to new safety rules being initiated. The new Beloit school district athletic director, Jon Dupuis, presented some changes to the athletic events starting this fall and shared them with the school board on Tuesday. Dupuis also said that there will be no entry after the start of halftime/intermission...
School uniforms ‘unaffordable now’ as parents use uniform banks to clothe children
Parents are struggling to buy school uniform during the cost of living crisis as families turn to uniform banks to help provide clothes for their children. It comes as budgets are stretched by soaring energy bills and rocketing inflation – now at 10 per cent – while wages are failing to keep up with the pace of the increase.As the new school year approaches, parents are facing a financial hit from uniform costs. Hollie Phillips, a mother of two from Hertfordshire, said she would not be able to afford to send her six-year-old son to school without resorting to handouts....
Engadget
Duolingo is expanding into math lessons and brain training
Duolingo is holding its annual Duocon event today to show off some of what it's working on. One of the big things the company has in the pipeline is an app called Duolingo Math, which marks its first move outside of language learning. The app has two main elements. The...
