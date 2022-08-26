ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

TODAY.com

Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents

As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
EDUCATION
youthtoday.org

Caught and taught: Out-of-school time programs add social-emotional instruction

The facts in Brian Rinker’s recent Youth Today story Pandemic pushes afterschool programs to add social-emotional learning rang true. Out-of-school time program staff are seeing an uptick in behavioral challenges that require staff to have more specific tools, practices and referral options. He writes:. “Over the past decade, schools...
KIDS
#Back To School#K12
Upworthy

Teacher shares powerful message ahead of back-to-school: 'I am so worried for our kids'

A third grade teacher, Ali Levasseur, from Maryland, remembers an incident from the end of the previous academic year as she gets ready to return to the classroom this year. Levasseur, who will soon begin her seventh year of teaching, shared a stirring anecdote about scissors. "Last year, my entire grade 70 kids (give or take) had like 10 pairs of scissors total and if you know me, you know we are doing a project every other day, which usually calls for scissors," Levasseur wrote on social media. She continued, "On the last day of school, one of my students gave me a ziplock bag with 5 pairs of scissors and said he used his own money at the dollar store."
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
Mary Duncan

Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
NewsBreak
Education
NBC News

Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

More than 26 million free meals were served to students every day because of a federal free school lunch for all program that started during the pandemic. Now, that program is ending and families must apply for meal coverage, but only certain incomes meet the requirements. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda spoke with families directly impacted and looks at how one school district is trying to meet the need.Aug. 22, 2022.
ADVOCACY
TODAY.com

This School Year- Teach Your Child to be The One

As the school year begins, I’m asking you to have a conversation with your child about being the one. Have a conversation about what it looks like to notice people, all people, like my disabled son, Anderson. Teach them to be the one who stays, who lingers, who meets people where they are.
KIDS
CBS Chicago

First day of school at Crete-Monee District delayed until Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday was supposed to be the start of the new school year for students at Crete Elementary School in the Crete-Monee District.But school leaders said construction issues "beyond their control" have lead to a delay in the start of classes. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said they will be ready for kids on Monday.Crews worked on laying new cement as well as other major infrastructure projects inside and outside the school.
EDUCATION
Scary Mommy

That Time My Kid Googled 'Kissing' On His School Computer

My email pinged just before I went to bed, with a summary of my son’s web activity from his school Chromebook. At the time, my son was eight and in virtual learning; the Chromebook was his entire classroom. I figured I should probably scan through the report and make sure nothing dubious was going on during school hours. At first it all seemed pretty standard: his math website, the login page for his reading assignments, his virtual classroom links. Then there was a video game page.
INTERNET
Beloit Daily News

Beloit School District changes athletic event protocol, safety and security rules

BELOIT—Spectators at School District of Beloit athletic events no longer will be allowed to bring backpacks and bags inside school facilities, according to new safety rules being initiated. The new Beloit school district athletic director, Jon Dupuis, presented some changes to the athletic events starting this fall and shared them with the school board on Tuesday. Dupuis also said that there will be no entry after the start of halftime/intermission...
BELOIT, WI
The Independent

School uniforms ‘unaffordable now’ as parents use uniform banks to clothe children

Parents are struggling to buy school uniform during the cost of living crisis as families turn to uniform banks to help provide clothes for their children. It comes as budgets are stretched by soaring energy bills and rocketing inflation – now at 10 per cent – while wages are failing to keep up with the pace of the increase.As the new school year approaches, parents are facing a financial hit from uniform costs. Hollie Phillips, a mother of two from Hertfordshire, said she would not be able to afford to send her six-year-old son to school without resorting to handouts....
EDUCATION
Engadget

Duolingo is expanding into math lessons and brain training

Duolingo is holding its annual Duocon event today to show off some of what it's working on. One of the big things the company has in the pipeline is an app called Duolingo Math, which marks its first move outside of language learning. The app has two main elements. The...
CELL PHONES

