A week ago, we put out the call for putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to doing whatever is possible to better fund Idaho’s education system. Gov. Brad Little took a step in that direction Tuesday when he announced a special legislative session to be held Sept. 1 to use a portion of the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus on schools while calling for immediate and ongoing rebates and tax cuts for individuals.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO