Idaho State

Post Register

Opinion: Don't drop the ball on education in special session

A week ago, we put out the call for putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to doing whatever is possible to better fund Idaho’s education system. Gov. Brad Little took a step in that direction Tuesday when he announced a special legislative session to be held Sept. 1 to use a portion of the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus on schools while calling for immediate and ongoing rebates and tax cuts for individuals.
Post Register

Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration’s approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve. Federal officials last month approved a request by the group...
Post Register

Washington's Murray and Inslee conclude breaching Snake River dams ‘not an option right now,’ while calling status quo unsustainable for salmon

WASHINGTON — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray have concluded that the Lower Snake River dams should not be breached before the financial and environmental benefits they provide are replaced, work that would cost an estimated $10 billion to $31 billion, according to a report commissioned by the two Democrats.
Post Register

Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho

Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act...
Post Register

Fencing developed for U of I ranch a win for wildlife and ranchers

While visiting a rancher on the Idaho and Montana border, Wyatt Prescott gleaned the basic idea behind the rangeland fencing design he’s using to better protect wildlife while still enabling cattlemen to save on staff hours and material costs. The rancher devised the special fencing to withstand heavy snow...
Post Register

Judge: Oregon State Hospital stays to be strictly limited

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes who need mental health treatment. Judge Michael W. Mosman’s ruling seeks to ease the psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed up patient...
