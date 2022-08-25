Kaneen Gomez-Hixson, Visiting Assistant Professor, joins the School of Interdisciplinary Health and Science in the Department of Nutrition and Public Health. Professor Gomez-Hixson received her Master of Science in Nutrition and Graduate Certificate in Sports Nutrition from the University of Saint Joseph. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Health Sciences with an emphasis in Sports Nutrition at Northern Illinois University. She is a registered dietitian with expertise in sports nutrition and clinical nutrition. Professor Gomez-Hixson has been an adjunct faculty member for the Department of Nutrition and Public Health and an adjunct clinical instructor for the Dietetic Internship Program at the University of Saint Joseph since 2019. Her research explores low energy availability in female and male athletes and the impact this has on the endocrine system and gut microbiome.

