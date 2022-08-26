Read full article on original website
Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?
From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
Where to Watch and Stream Jack Brooks: Monster Slayer Free Online
Cast: Robert Englund Trevor Matthews Daniel Kash David Fox Dean Hawes. As a child Jack Brooks witnessed the brutal murder of his family. Now a young man he struggles with a pestering girlfriend, therapy sessions that resolve nothing, and night classes that barely hold his interest. After unleashing an ancient curse, Jack's Professor undergoes a transformation into something not-quite- human, and Jack is forced to confront some old demons... along with a few new ones.
Where to Watch and Stream Suburban Commando Free Online
Cast: Hulk Hogan Christopher Lloyd Shelley Duvall Larry Miller William Ball. Shep Ramsey is an interstellar hero, righting wrongs, etc. His ship is damaged after a fight with an interstellar nasty and he must hide out on Earth until it can recharge. He leaves his power suit at home, but still finds himself unable to allow wrongs to go unrighted and so mixes it up with bad drivers, offensive paperboys, muggers and the like.
Where to Watch and Stream Return to Horror High Free Online
Cast: Lori Lethin Brendan Hughes Alex Rocco Scott Jacoby Andy Romano. A few years ago, a mysterious serial-killer caused panic on Crippen High School. The killer was never caught. A movie company, Cosmic Pictures, has decided to make a feature movie about these events - on location, at the now abandoned school. Since members of cast and crew disappear without a trace, it seems as if history is repeating itself...
Where to Watch and Stream The Exorcism of Molly Hartley Free Online
Cast: Sarah Lind Devon Sawa Gina Holden Peter MacNeill Tom McLaren. Taking place years after The Haunting of Molly Hartley, who now, as an adult, has fallen under the possession of an evil spirit and must be exorcised by a fallen priest before the devil completely takes her. Is The...
Rian Johnson Is ‘Even More Proud’ of ‘The Last Jedi’ Five Years After ‘Star Wars’ Film
While “The Last Jedi” achieved widespread critical acclaim, the middle chapter of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy proved to be somewhat divisive among fans. Looking back at his go at the galactic franchise, writer-director Rian Johnson said he is “even more proud of it five years on.” In an interview with Empire, Johnson said, “When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball.” He continued: “I think it’s impossible for any of us to approach ‘Star Wars’ without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with, and how that myth, that story, baked itself into us and affected...
