Essentials: Justin Saunders
Started in 2006 as a creative diary that looked to examine the recurring patterns in timeless design, JJJJound has grown from its beginnings as an online mood board to becoming a full-fledged design studio and label. Under the guidance of founder Justin Saunders, JJJJound has developed a number of highly sought-after footwear offerings with the likes of New Balance and BAPE, as well as more niche apparel and lifestyle products with brands such as Eddie Bauer and MAD et LEN. Beyond its collaborations, the studio also creates its own in-line products ranging from coffee beans and corkscrews to beanies and bicycles.
Represent Fits Into FW22 With a New Era Cap Collaboration
Represent is best known for its combination of oversized graphic T-shirts and tailored split pants. But, as the label has grown its versatile collections — and its loyal fan base — with its beanies, belts, bags, and sunglasses, it’s curated styles that fit into every wardrobe rotation.
New Balance RC30 Arrives in "Black/Grey"
After Donald Glover debuted the silhouette in two collaborative colorways last month, the New Balance RC30 now returns in a clean GR iteration dressed in “Black/Grey” hues. Inspired by the New Balance Trackster, the world’s first running shoe made with a rippled sole, the upcoming pairs arrive in an equally classic, experimental, and minimalist aesthetic.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace’s jam-packed Fall 2022 collection is back with its fifth weekly drop, centered around matching sweatsuits and tracksuits — but also featuring a variety of staple pieces and compelling accessories. Following hot on the heels of the London outfit’s special collection with seminal skate brand Aesthetics, the offerings strike a balance between sportswear, athleisure and roadman style, and each boasts a healthy helping of branded flair as well.
Pharrell and adidas Present the Hu NMD S1 RYAT in "Cardboard"
Pharrell Williams and have a length history of coming together to create magic. Whether it be the original Hu NMD that took the world by storm or the collaborative Humanrace apparel line, the duo has remained a staple in streetwear. Now, for 2022, the pairing has presented the trail-inspired adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT. Noting the approach to the shoe’s design, Williams shared “The RYAT is a cultural artifact and an object for humans pushing forward on our planet.”
NAMESAKE Delivers its FW22 "Home Court" Collection Lookbook
Following its initial debut in Paris, NAMESAKE now offers another look at its Fall/Winter 2022 “HOME COURT” collection. While continuing to push the group’s central message of brotherhood and family, the upcoming series delivers the uplifting message that we can all be stars in our own communities.
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Big Stunna" Featuring Birdman
Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have returned with a new track, titled “Big Stunna,” featuring Cash Money rapper Birdman. The freshly-formed duo — also operating under the moniker Unc & Phew — delivered an accompanying music video for the cut, featuring a slew of bold-colored sports cars and iced-out chains.
The Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Cobalt Bliss"
In the past month, appears to expand its collection of high-tops by resurrecting one of its most sought-after ’90s models. By reaching into its archives, the Nike Air More Uptempo has surfaced in various colorways including the “Red Toe”, a Los Angeles Lakers inspired hue and most recently in “Wheat Gum”. The model will also be debuting its first Nike Air More Uptempo Slides, slated to arrive later this Fall.
Closer Looks: adidas adiFOM Q
After months of anticipation, the adiFOM Q is now set to debut. Drawing inspiration from the adidas Quake originally released in 2001, the unique convertible shoe will be released in simple “White/Orange” and “Grey/Orange” colorways. When the adidas adiFOM Q first surfaced it was believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, thanks to its distinct sculpted shell exterior reminiscent of some recent YEEZY designs.
Air Jordan 1 Low "Triple White" Receives Fall Release Date
The Jordan Brand is set to deliver a crips, all-white iteration of its classic low-top silhouette in early September. The Air Jordan 1 Low is arriving in “Triple White,” all set to round out any outfit post-Labor Day. The latest offering sees the Air Jordan 1 Low come dressed in an all-white smooth leather makeup with uppers and overlays to match. The Jumpman logo is seen on the tongue in white stitching, as is the Wings branding on the heels. The all-white aesthetic continues throughout the shoe to the midsole and the rubber outsole.
Cleon Peterson Releases 'WASTELAND' Prints
Each iteration is limited to an edition of 100. Cleon Peterson has unveiled three new prints titled WASTELAND. The latest work continues on the American artist’s exploration into the dark underbelly of society. Emblematic of his career, the three prints are presented in a minimal color palette ranging black,...
Gayle King Models White Zip-Up Dress and Chloé’s Colorful Sustainable Sneakers at the U.S. Open 2022
Gayle King took a clean approach to dress=ing for the U.S. Open — with colorful kicks to match. While arriving at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the tennis tournament on Sunday, the “CBS Mornings” co-host wore a white midi dress. Her zip-up number featured a knee-high front slit for added ventilation, as well as puffed sleeves, a cinched waistline and deep neckline. King accessorized with a round “T”-embossed Telfar clutch, as well as a silver pendant necklace, thin chain and string bracelets on both wrists and a thick blue and silver cuff bracelet. For footwear, King opted for...
Carhartt WIP x Small Talk Studio Exclusive Collaboration Highlights the Art of Embroidery
New York-based creative operation Small Talk Studio has partnered with workwear-focused streetwear brand Carhartt WIP. The collaborative capsule collection brings to life the Nick Williams-led brand’s signature hand-drawn and embroidered motifs. In 2020, Williams spoke to Hypebeast about how his pieces follow a “DIY ethos” that emphasizes “free association and the sense of humor and play.” He discusses how the clothing pieces as his canvas, “I approach each one as a sort of mixed-media painting.” Known for his “artwear” aesthetic, the apparel items are often “a unique composition of hand-rendered images that conforms to the contours of the body rather than the dimensions of a canvas or piece of paper.”
Ashley Graham Puts Refined Finish On Floral Top With Ruffled Midi Skirt & Strappy Sandals for U.S. Open Championships
Ashley Graham looked utterly chic at the women’s singles first round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. The 34-year-old supermodel was amongst many famous faces at the match, which is anticipated to be the last for Williams as she announced her impending retirement from tennis earlier in Vogue’s September issue. Graham looked gorgeous for the occasion in a blue and white floral print top. The garment had ruffled straps, plunging square neckline and a front slit near the hem. She teamed the top...
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts Invite You to the Crazy Good Skate Jam at The Berrics
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts have teamed up to bring the Crazy Good Skate Jam to The Berrics. Transforming The Berrics into an immersive Pop-Tarts experience, the one-night event includes a competitive skate contest, sampling opportunities and an exclusive chance to grab Proper Gnar’s merch capsule that’s inspired by the bold flavors of Pop-Tarts.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Paprika" is Picnic Ready
As the fall season makes its way, Jordan Brand is crafting up a series of autumnal releases to keep you primed for the months ahead. Following the reveal of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Rookie Season” made exclusively for the grade school generation, the latest version to arrive is the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Paprika,” which has been submerged in fall-ready hues.
Nike Gives a Closer Look at Serena Williams' Diamond-Covered U.S. Open Outfit
Has just given a closer look at the tennis apparel Serena Williams will be sporting through her final U.S. Open. The six-time tournament champion will be making a bold statement with her collaborative outfit made alongside Nike and Serena Williams Jewelry. Inspired by competition dresses worn by figure skaters, the...
"Green Oxide" Hits the adidas Response CL
In 2022, the Response CL has quietly emerged as one of adidas’ top retro silhouettes. Found in various old school colorways and an electric collaboration with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, the Response CL has steadily made a comeback since its return in 2020. The adidas Originals model now finds itself in a fall-ready “Green Oxide.”
