Started in 2006 as a creative diary that looked to examine the recurring patterns in timeless design, JJJJound has grown from its beginnings as an online mood board to becoming a full-fledged design studio and label. Under the guidance of founder Justin Saunders, JJJJound has developed a number of highly sought-after footwear offerings with the likes of New Balance and BAPE, as well as more niche apparel and lifestyle products with brands such as Eddie Bauer and MAD et LEN. Beyond its collaborations, the studio also creates its own in-line products ranging from coffee beans and corkscrews to beanies and bicycles.

