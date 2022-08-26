Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Black Adam' Character Poster of Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate
Gearing up for the Fall premiere of Black Adam, the film’s lead Dwayne Johnson took to his Twitter to give fans possibly the clearest look at Pierce Brosnan‘s character, Dr. Fate. Following the announcement of the delays of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the...
Shout! Studios Takes North America On Burghart Brothers’ Western Thriller ‘Head Count’; Aaron Jakubenko, Melanie Zanetti & Ryan Kwanten To Lead Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios has acquired all North American distribution rights to the neo-Western thriller Head Count, from Continuance Pictures and Method Media. Filmmakers Jacob and Ben Burghart — together known as The Burghart Brothers — are directing in their feature debut, from their script written with Josh Doke, with Aaron Jakubenko (Tidelands), Melanie Zanetti (Raven’s Hollow) and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) set to star. Shout! Studios and the filmmakers are planning a strategic launch of the movie next year, beginning with major film festivals and film markets in 2023. Based on the Burgharts’ 2014 short of the same name, the film billed as Blood Simple...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige Reportedly Join Eddie Murphy's 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige will reportedly star in Eddie Murphy‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel. While their roles have not been disclosed, Deadline reports that the upcoming Netflix film, helmed by Mark Molloy, will be entitled Axel Foley. Production on the film is currently underway and sees Murphy return as Axel Foley for the first time since 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III. The actor will also serve as producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman and Melissa Reid, Will Beall as scriptwriter and Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic as executive producers.
Jeff Garlin’s Character Is Killed Off in ‘The Goldbergs,’ Series Poised for ‘Huge Reboot’ with Time Jump
Jeff Garlin has officially exited “The Goldbergs.” The ABC sitcom confirmed that Season 10, which premieres September 21, will start sans Garlin’s character, Murray. Last season sparked controversy after a stand-in was used for Garlin’s Murray following toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against the actor. “Well, [Garlin is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly. “Jeff won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than...
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Many Guardians of the Galaxy and Zeus Scenes For Theatrical Cut
Thor: Love and Thunder currently sits as the lowest-rated film within the four-installment Thor mini-franchise according to Rotten Tomatoes, and the Marvel Studios experience has no doubt left many fans wanting more, especially after Taika Waititi‘s massive success with Thor: Ragnarok. As it turns out, a significant portion of what could’ve made the movie more popular ended up being cut out from the final theatrical version.
‘GLOW’s Sunita Mani To Topline Horror ‘Wilder Than Her’ From Bombo Sports & Entertainment; Kate Easton, Kayla Foster And Danny Deferrari Also Set
EXCLUSIVE: Sunita Mani (GLOW, Mr. Robot) will topline the horror Wilder Than Her from Bombo Sports & Entertainment, which has wrapped production in Guerneville, CA. The three other leads for the film, written and directed by Jessica Kozak, are Kate Easton (When They See Us), Kayla Foster (Call Jane) and Danny Deferrari (Oppenheimer). Examining grief, gaslighting and female friendship with a thriller twist, Wilder Than Her picks up with tight-knit friends Emilia, Finn and Lucey as they attempt to reconnect on an annual camping trip, after the death of their best friend Bea. But things grow increasingly strange and uncomfortable in the isolated forest...
Disney Bringing Back a (Cult) Classic Movie
It's a very busy time in the world of streaming right now. Competition for subscriber dollars is tougher than ever with new services popping up left and right over the last few years. It all started with Netflix (NFLX) , which has since built up various universes and Tudum, a method for introducing behind-the-scenes teaser content. Before the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) , formerly-WB property, DC comics hosted the FanDome, an online streaming event previewing the legendary comic book publisher's upcoming screen debuts.
Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2022
As we enter the final days of August, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for September 2022. Next month’s list is led by the three-episode premiere of Star Wars: Andor on September 21, along with the Disney+ debut of Thor: Love and Thunder, the live-action Pinnochio and Hocus Pocus 2. September 8 also marks the annual Disney+ Day celebration, which will provide subscribers with several new films and series.
Paul Stanley says he’s not interested in writing new KISS music
Paul Stanley has said he’s not interested in writing new KISS music because it will “never compete with the past”. Speaking on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Stanley said he and his KISS bandmates won’t be making a follow up to 2012’s ‘Monster’ soon because new music won’t have that “connection to important times in your life”.
Another Star Trek: The Next Generation Alum Has Been Revealed For Picard Season 3, And It’s A Surprising One
Picard Season 3 is bringing in another Star Trek: The Next Generation alum, and it’s a particularly surprising one.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Easter Egg Teases Wolverine Joining MCU
Ahead of the debut of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured an Easter Egg teasing the upcoming arrival of Wolverine. Aside from other teasers, a teaser for the iconic mutant shows up during a scene where Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters is looking for a job.
HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery seem to be on fire, and that’s on purpose
The last few weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has started to feel like a villain in a Real Housewives show. He isn’t here to make friends. He’s here to make money. Films have been canceled, TV shows have been yanked off HBO Max with zero preamble, execs have been let go, worsening the company’s already notable diversity problem, and the company has lost $20 billion off its market cap — all in an effort to get $3 billion in savings and hopefully reorient a ship Zaslav has disagreed with the course of.
