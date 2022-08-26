ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

On Football: Could Coach Prime jump from SWAC to big-time?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sitting on a metal folding chair just beyond the end zone of Mississippi State’s practice field, Deion Sanders is alone watching the Bulldogs scrimmage on a muggy spring day. Coach Prime snagged his new offensive coordinator for Jackson State from Bulldogs coach Mike Leach’s staff this offseason. On this day, Sanders had made the 90-minute drive to Starkville with a few other members of his staff to study how Mississippi State operates. “I want to be great,” Sanders said the next day, back on campus at JSU. “So when I go to places like I went yesterday, that’s for me, too. That’s just not for my coaches. I want to see how this is run. I want to see how can I improve practice. I want to see what can I do different or where am I falling short, and I challenged myself to go to another level.” Last season, Sanders’ second as Jackson State head coach, the Tigers went 11-2 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Then Sanders signed two Power Five-level recruits to the HBCU, an unprecedented recruiting feat.
JACKSON, MS

