A Fredericksburg man was arrested after a gun fight broke out at a local tire shop. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Monday at about 11:44 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon was driving South on Warrenton Road when multiple people standing outside Tires & Wheels Unlimited, 289 Warrenton Road, attempted to flag her down. A male, later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Greenage ran towards Deputy Gordon as he was bleeding from his abdomen. Greenage advised an employee of Tires and Wheels Unlimited had shot him. Greenage advised he had gotten into a verbal altercation with an employee due to the business supposedly charging Greenage’s niece extra for repairs.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO