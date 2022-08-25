Read full article on original website
WTOP
Va. police looking for suspect vehicle involved in shots fired at car on Beltway
The Virginia State Police have identified a suspect vehicle involved in last Thursday’s shooting incident on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County. According to a news release, it is a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plates TWW 9398. #VSP looking for suspect vehicle: blue, 2-door 2010 Honda Civic...
Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: Bystander helped detain suspect in Hybla Valley fatal shooting
(Updated at 4:50 p.m.) A man has died after a shooting at the Mount Vernon Square apartment complex in Hybla Valley, the Fairfax County Police Department announced this afternoon (Tuesday). Fairfax County police received a call just after 1 p.m. for a shooting in the 7400 block of Vernon Square...
DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Leesburg police: Suspicious incident involving child
LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Leesburg police said they were investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers said the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped […]
fredericksburg.today
Man who was shot is arrested in Stafford
A Fredericksburg man was arrested after a gun fight broke out at a local tire shop. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Monday at about 11:44 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon was driving South on Warrenton Road when multiple people standing outside Tires & Wheels Unlimited, 289 Warrenton Road, attempted to flag her down. A male, later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Greenage ran towards Deputy Gordon as he was bleeding from his abdomen. Greenage advised an employee of Tires and Wheels Unlimited had shot him. Greenage advised he had gotten into a verbal altercation with an employee due to the business supposedly charging Greenage’s niece extra for repairs.
fox5dc.com
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
alxnow.com
Alexandria Police arrest robbery suspect in Landmark area
A 28-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man of his phone behind the Plaza at Landmark shopping center on Saturday (August 27). The incident occurred in the 200 block of N. Breckinridge Place. Victor Palomo-Munoz, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly after the incident...
24-year-old pedestrian hit by man driving away from gunfire in Woodbridge
Police are investigating a situation where a man driving away from gunfire injured another man in Prince William County.
Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting
The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
Teenager critically hurt after SUV hits scooter in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for information after an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy on a scooter Saturday, leaving him with critical injuries. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) were at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Investigators said it looked like […]
Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police
A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities. Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Fredericksburg Police searching for Best Buy shoplifters
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three people who stole items from Best Buy in Central Park.
fredericksburg.today
Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
Police seeking man who brandished gun during road rage incident in Manassas
Police are investigating a road rage incident in Manassas where a driver brandished a firearm.
Fairfax Co. police investigating attempted abduction
RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating after a man tried to grab a teenager on the sidewalks in Reston on Tuesday evening. Officials said that the attempted abduction happened in the 1800 block of Old Reston Avenue. The teenager broke free and ran after the man tried to grab them. Police are […]
Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder
A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
