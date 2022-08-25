ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, VA
Annandale, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Fairfax County, VA
Cars
Daily Voice

DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Leesburg police: Suspicious incident involving child

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Leesburg police said they were investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers said the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped […]
LEESBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Man who was shot is arrested in Stafford

A Fredericksburg man was arrested after a gun fight broke out at a local tire shop. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Monday at about 11:44 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon was driving South on Warrenton Road when multiple people standing outside Tires & Wheels Unlimited, 289 Warrenton Road, attempted to flag her down. A male, later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Greenage ran towards Deputy Gordon as he was bleeding from his abdomen. Greenage advised an employee of Tires and Wheels Unlimited had shot him. Greenage advised he had gotten into a verbal altercation with an employee due to the business supposedly charging Greenage’s niece extra for repairs.
STAFFORD, VA
fox5dc.com

Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Virginia State Police#Violent Crime#I 495#Exit#Fairfax Field Office#Google Maps
alxnow.com

Alexandria Police arrest robbery suspect in Landmark area

A 28-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man of his phone behind the Plaza at Landmark shopping center on Saturday (August 27). The incident occurred in the 200 block of N. Breckinridge Place. Victor Palomo-Munoz, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly after the incident...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting

The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Investigation
DC News Now

Teenager critically hurt after SUV hits scooter in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for information after an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy on a scooter Saturday, leaving him with critical injuries. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) were at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Investigators said it looked like […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police

A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities. Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
OXON HILL, MD
fredericksburg.today

Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
STAFFORD, VA
DC News Now

Fairfax Co. police investigating attempted abduction

RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating after a man tried to grab a teenager on the sidewalks in Reston on Tuesday evening. Officials said that the attempted abduction happened in the 1800 block of Old Reston Avenue. The teenager broke free and ran after the man tried to grab them. Police are […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy