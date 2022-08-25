ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

ffxnow.com

Vienna police arrest ‘suspicious’ man who pointed object at Cunningham Park ES students

A man was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) after reportedly pointing an object that observers initially thought might be a gun at Cunningham Park Elementary School students. Vienna police were dispatched to the school around 12:51 p.m. in response to a report of a suspicious person described “as an older white male with no shirt, who possibly had a long gun and was pointing it at students,” the Town of Vienna Police Department said in a news release today (Wednesday).
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Vehicle in Capital Beltway Shooting ID’d — “Virginia State Police have identified a suspect vehicle involved in last Thursday’s shooting incident on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County. According to a news release, it is a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plates TWW 9398.” [WTOP]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County Covid cases continue decline, as free at-home test program winds down

Put in your final requests for free at-home COVID-19 tests now, because once Labor Day weekend arrives, that will no longer be an option. The federal government’s offer of free, at-home test kits to all households will be put on hold Friday (Sept. 2) after Congress failed to renew funding for the program, which launched in January during the pandemic’s biggest surge so far.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

F45 opens fitness studio in Vienna, has Springfield one on the way

A new gym has opened in the Town of Vienna. The Australian fitness company F45 celebrated the grand opening of its latest franchise at 322 Maple Avenue West on Saturday (Aug. 27). The event was considered a success, according to an Instagram post. Businesses local to the D.C. area like...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Reconstruction of Baron Cameron Avenue intersection underway

While orange traffic cones are a familiar sight as the widening of Route 7 continues, more changes are afoot at the Baron Cameron Avenue intersection in Reston. Night work on the project began last night, resulting in detours and changing traffic patterns on eastbound and westbound Route 7, Baron Cameron Avenue and Springvale Road. Detours are planned at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Thursday (Sept. 1).
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Great Falls hit with power outage, hours-long road closure after storm

More than 200 people in Great Falls have lost power, and a key road may be closed for hours after a rain storm this afternoon (Tuesday). According to Fairfax Alerts, Beach Mill Road will be closed to traffic in both directions for at least six hours at the Springvale Road intersection due to downed power lines.
GREAT FALLS, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU

Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

Oktoberfest returns in September to Tysons’ The Boro

October will come a couple of weeks early to The Boro in Tysons. With fall on the horizon, the mixed-use neighborhood near the Greensboro Metro station announced earlier this month will host an Oktoberfest celebration at 8350 Broad Street on Sept. 17. Here’s more from the news alert on what...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Comstock adds eight acres to Reston Station neighborhood

Reston Station is expanding near the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station. Comstock Holding Co., the Reston-based developer behind the project, acquired roughly eight acres — the largest swath of undeveloped land — in the Midline development, according to a company release. A pair of three-story office buildings will be...
RESTON, VA
Public Safety
ffxnow.com

Educational space center to launch by 2023 in Reston

In the near-future, Reston will have an educational space center to call its own. Interstellar Dreams, a project through The Pearl Project Institute for Innovation in STEM literacy, is actively scouting for a 40,000-square-foot space center in Reston. The center, which is expected to open by next year, will include training and simulations in real-world and virtual learning environments.
ffxnow.com

Vienna Courts duplex plan prioritizes accessibility, but lack of green space a concern

The Town of Vienna has another development plan on the table that promises to help diversify its housing stock. Developer Steve Bukont, president of contractor BFR Construction, is seeking to rezone Vienna Courts (127-133 Park Street NE) from transitional to low-density, multifamily uses so the four buildings of office condominiums could be replaced with 28 residential units in 14 two-story duplexes.
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Aging Well: The many health benefits of breathwork

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. If you’re looking for an easy way to improve your physical health and mood, just breathe. The practice of breathwork, or the intentional manipulation of your breathing has been gaining attention thanks to the widespread popularity of yoga and meditation. However, researchers have been studying the benefits of breathwork for years.
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Virginia Chamber Orchestra to make music at Meadowlark this fall

The Virginia Chamber Orchestra is tuning up for a fall concert series at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Wolf Trap. The “Music in the Gardens” series will kick off at 3 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 4) with “Viva Violas!,” a showcase of that oft-overlooked member of the string family.
WOLF TRAP, VA
ffxnow.com

New Sully Community Center will get grand opening next month

A grand opening for the new Sully Community Center is set for Sept. 17 at noon, celebrating the conclusion of a nearly $22 million project by Fairfax County. County board members and county officials will celebrate the opening of the nearly 36,000-square-foot center, which is located on five acres at the intersection of Wall Road and the Air and Space Museum Parkway in Chantilly.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

