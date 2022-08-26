Read full article on original website
Related
PSG looking to sign Man Utd midfielder Jackie Groenen
Man Utd midfielder Jackie Groenen has emerged as a late summer target for PSG.
Man City in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji in shock £15m transfer
MANCHESTER CITY hope to bolster their defensive options by signing Borussia Dortmund centre back Manuel Akanji. The two clubs are in talks over a £15million switch for the 27-year-old Swiss international, who has less than 12 months left on his contract in Germany. Pep Guardiola has four senior centre...
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Ajax manager insists Antony 'isn't worth €100m'
Manchester United-bound Antony 'isn't worth' the €100m that the Red Devils are paying for him, according to Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder.
RELATED PEOPLE
Antonio Conte press conference: Richarlison showboating; West Ham team news & Kane's future
Antonio Conte spoke to the press ahead of Tottenham's clash with West Ham about Harry Kane new contract, Richarlison and his side's team news.
Jorge Mendes continuing to explore ways for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are still looking for ways to engineer a transfer away from Man Utd before the summer window closes.
Alex Neil leaves Sunderland to become Stoke manager
Alex Neil has left his role as Sunderland manager to take up the vacant role at Stoke following the sacking of Michael O'Neil.
AC Milan complete Malick Thiaw transfer from Schalke
AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Malick Thiaw from Schalke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Romelu Lukaku could miss Milan derby with injury
Inter forward Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt ahead of next weekend's Derby della Madonnina showdown with AC Milan.
West Ham confirm signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon
West Ham have completed the signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.
Juventus 1-1 Roma: Giallorossi salvage a point on Paulo Dybala's return to Turin
Tammy Abraham cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic's early opener as Juventus dropped points for the second consecutive week in Serie A.
Mohamed Elneny suffers 'significant injury' in Fulham win
Arsenal are expected to be without midfielder Mohamed Elneny for a lengthy period of time after he suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Fulham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Diego Simeone takes aim at Renan Lodi ahead of Nottingham Forest move
Diego Simeone has taken a parting shot at Renan Lodi as he closes in on a move to Nottingham Forest.
Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach: Sane equaliser spares Die Roten blushes
Bayern Munich rescued a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.
Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal's new levels of aggression
Aaron Ramsdale has spoken about the aggression & versatility behind Arsenal's winning start to the season.
Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid: Player ratings as Lewandowski nets brace
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday night.
Patrick Vieira coy on Crystal Palace's interest in Conor Gallagher
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira remained coy when asked whether he'd try to re-sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.
Earliest manager departures into a Premier League season - ranked
Scott Parker is the first manager sacking of the 2022/23 Premier League season. He is one of the earliest manager departures in the competition's history.
Jules Kounde named in Barcelona squad for Real Valladolid clash
Jules Kounde has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Valladolid.
Ross Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent and is now a free agent.
90min
803
Followers
8K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0