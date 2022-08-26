ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Hundreds jam to 4th annual Groove City Music Fest

By Mike Detmer
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIFcY_0hW4fGYu00

CAMBRIDGE — The fourth annual Groove City Culture Festival took to Cambridge’s Pine Street on Saturday, drawing a crowd of hundreds to enjoy musical performances and vendors.

Two stages bracketed the 600 block of Pine Street, with dozens of food vendors, community groups and some mayoral candidates.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum

(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library.  All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
