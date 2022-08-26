ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Salvation Army receives George P. Todd grant

By Mike Detmer
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429IpG_0hW4fEnS00

CAMBRIDGE — The Salvation of Army of Cambridge recently received a $10,000 grant from Mid-Shore Foundation’s George P. Todd Fund.

Captain Wendy Parsons said the grant award came at a time when her organization is experiencing an increase in requests for assistance and an increase in costs for the services they provide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

New survey looks to expand adult programs in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Parks and Recreation department is calling on community members to fill out a new survey looking to expand adult programs. From more sports leagues to new art initiatives, the department tells us they want to serve all that call Ocean City home.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum

(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library.  All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Marion Fire Department holds Ice Cream Cool Off

MARION STATION, Md. – The Marion Station Fire Company hosted an Ice Cream Cool Off for the community on Sunday. Ice cream trucks and cool water were available for the public on another hot and humid day. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MARION STATION, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Cambridge, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Cambridge, MD
Society
WMDT.com

Wiersberg Warriors hold bbq chicken fundraiser in Fruitland

Fruitland, Md- The Wiersberg Warriors foundation held a charity chicken bake fundraiser, at the Red Man’s roost in Fruitland looking to raise money for the foundation that provides gifts and comfort to young adults battling cancer. The foundation is named after 22-year-old officer Spencer Wiersberg who passed away after...
FRUITLAND, MD
WMDT.com

Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one

SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
SALISBURY, MD
U.S. Geological Survey

USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE

LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army#Mid Shore Foundation
Daily Voice

Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire

A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Cape High Principal Nikki Miller leaving post

After five years as Cape High’s first female principal, Nikki Miller is returning to Seaford School District to serve as the district supervisor of instruction and gain experience at the elementary level. Miller began her career as a Seaford Middle social studies teacher. She later became an International Baccalaureate...
SEAFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
carolinecircle.com

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office prepares for school year

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Over the summer, 1st/Sgt J.R. Dobson and School Resource Officer (SRO) supervisor Sgt. Kevin Parks attended a week long seminar regarding school safety. The National School Safety Conference covered topics related to the latest innovations and best practices in securing our schools and universities. It is the largest and most comprehensive conference nationwide centered on best practices and proven methods.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts

Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
Lancaster Farming

Big Hopes for Baby Ginger in Mid-Atlantic Farming

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Could baby ginger become an alternative crop for Mid-Atlantic farmers?. That’s one of the research projects at the Carvel Research and Education Center of the University of Delaware. The farm managers hosted an Aug. 10 crop tour so local farmers could see the latest research on sweet corn, lima beans, watermelons and other crops in action. Participants could take a field crop tour or a fruit and vegetable tour.
GEORGETOWN, DE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit

BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
569
Followers
460
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy