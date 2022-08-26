Read full article on original website
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Meta partnership allows Indian WhatsApp users to browse and buy groceries via JioMart
Good morning, you crunchy ol’ pirates. Good to see you again, and hope you had a swell weekend. On Wednesday, we’re hosting a healthcare-focused TechCrunch Live. It’ll be fun! Tune in here, and if you want to be part of the 2-minute pitch practice, Haje will be on the lookout for your applications.
TechCrunch
Facebook is shutting down its standalone Gaming app in October
“Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app,” the notice reads. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched.”
TechCrunch
Meta now lets you post your NFTs on both Facebook and Instagram
“As we continue rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, we’ve started giving people the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectibles across both,” the company said in its blog post.
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
TechCrunch
Twitter is launching it’s ‘Close Friends’ feature Circle globally
Users can add up to 150 people to their Circle, and currently, they can build only one of them. There’s no limit to who you can include in a Circle, so you can go ahead and add Harry Styles, if you want — though celebs may ignore your tweets.
TechCrunch
Hackers access DoorDash data, T-Mobile teams up with SpaceX, and eBay buys TCGplayer
Our story this week was about Stable Diffusion, a “new open source AI image generator capable of producing realistic pictures from any text prompt” that is quickly finding its way into more projects. But, as Kyle Wiggers notes, the system’s “unfiltered nature means not all the use has been completely above board.”
TechCrunch
Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments
Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to convert their ad payments between $40 and $6,300 into equal monthly installments. Advertisers need to pay for their ad campaigns using credit cards from banks such as Citibank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to get the no-cost EMI payment option.
TechCrunch
Fleksy targets devs with SDK platform for smart keyboard features
CEO Olivier Plante says Fleksy now has a dozen enterprise customers for its keyboard SDK — which offers a suite of features like next word prediction, swipe and customization. He also confirmes to TechCrunch that customer wins at the enterprise end of the market powered the startup to profitability a year ago.
TechCrunch
A Gen Z VC speaks up: Why Gen Z VCs are trash
Now that we have that out of the way, let’s get to the meat. Objectively speaking, and much to my chagrin, I’m a Gen Z. Pew Research defines Gen Z as anyone born after 1996, and, being born in October of 1999 (the ’90s were the best three months of my life!), I certainly qualify as one.
TechCrunch
Meta and Jio launch grocery shopping on WhatsApp in India
The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp follows Meta and JioMart beginning to test an integration with select users two years ago. If successful, a commerce engine could prove to be a major source of revenue for WhatsApp, which has largely avoided serving ads to app users. Customers in India will...
TechCrunch
Nigerian YC-backed startup Anchor comes out of stealth with $1M+ to scale its banking-as-a-service platform
Amplify was another payment platform that launched during that period. However, it differentiated itself by committing to payments on social media platforms, which Nigerian digital bank Carbon was interested in when it acquired the startup in 2019. At the time, the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Segun Adeyemi, said that he...
TechCrunch
Finally, an underwater messaging app
The communication problem underwater is simple: Rradio waves are absorbed by water, and no signal our phones send or receive can travel more than a few inches without being completely lost. That’s one reason submersibles and the like need a tether: to pass data back and forth to the surface.
TechCrunch
Star-studded digital avatar startup Genies launches NFT fashion marketplace
The Los Angeles-based company partnered with NBA Top Shot NFT creator Dapper Labs to develop the storefront on Dapper’s Flow blockchain and debuted it to a group of invite-only beta users in December last year, TechCrunch reported at the time. Now, The Warehouse is available to the general public, meaning users can download the Genies Studio app to create their own avatars and buy digital fashion items to dress them, Genies CEO and founder Akash Nigam told TechCrunch in an interview.
TechCrunch
Flush with fresh funds, UK ‘eco laundry’ startup Oxwash spins up growth plans
Currently its service is available in five UK cities: London, Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester but — flush with fresh funding — it’s aiming for broader domestic coverage and eyeing a US launch after that. Oxwash bagged a £1.4M seed back in 2020 — and has now...
TechCrunch
Data analytics startup StarTree secures cash to expand its Apache Pinot-powered platform
Open source data analytics technologies are powerful indeed, able to drive both user- and business-facing features like a social media sidewall that shows members who’s viewing their profiles. But they can require a lot of engineering effort to deploy and operate. That’s perhaps why a 2021 survey of executives by MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks found just 13% of organizations were delivering on their data analytics strategies.
TechCrunch
When the party has confetti but no allergen-friendly appetizers
The bets are no longer just on Wall Street — they’re in your group chats, book clubs and that awkward shuffle that happens when everyone’s trying to get out of the door at the same time at the end of class. Community investment clubs are nothing new,...
TechCrunch
India’s Akasa Air exposed sensitive records of thousands of customers
The exposed data, discovered by cybersecurity researcher Ashutosh Barot, included full names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers of customers signing up and logging in on the Akasa Air website. The researcher found an HTTP request disclosing the data minutes after looking at Akasa Air’s website on its inaugural day...
TechCrunch
Tarci secures capital for AI designed to spot SMB sales leads
Leetal Gruper sought to make it simpler with Leadgence, a startup that collects and analyzes publicly available data on SMBs to generate insights for sales teams. Rebranding as Tarci today to coincide with the close of a $17 million Series A round, the company provides real-time updates on SMBs, including changes in ownership, negative customer reviews and company growth.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Whistleblowing drama, Instagram’s teen safety features, Twitter adds podcasts
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
