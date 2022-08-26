Man who tried to run over Perryville officer gets five years

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Man allegedly shoots own brother at animal hospital, leading to barricade
A gunman who allegedly opened fire Monday morning inside a Federal Hill animal hospital has surrendered, following a prolonged standoff with police.
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Driver Fled After Pedestrian Killed In New Castle, Two Taken Into Custody
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Police investigate shooting in Glen Burnie that leaves one person dead
Officers responded to a shooting in Glen Burnie that left one person dead. The shooting happened at the rear of 604 Crain Highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Police In Baltimore ID Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Truck
Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 60-year-old motorcycle rider, authorities announced. Samuel Hammaker was killed on Saturday, Aug. 27, after his 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The crash happened...
Harford County deputy injured in crash in Joppa
A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital following a crash in Joppa Monday afternoon.
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
RELATED PEOPLE
One Dead in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Harford
HARFORD, MD – Police are continuing their investigation into a motorcycle crash that left one...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man fatally shot after fight in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened outside of a liquor store in the 600 block of Crain Highway. Police said a weapon was recovered at the...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police have arrested 54-year-old Erminio Ferri of Dover, DE on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday evening. On August 25, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., troopers on patrol observed a black Chrysler 300 sedan traveling eastbound on Chestnut Hill...
Police: Glen Burnie driver tried fleeing after striking, killing woman walking
A 19-year-old driver in Glen Burnie is being charged following a Thursday collision that left a woman dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police identify homicide victim from last week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified the man shot and killed in north Baltimore on Wednesday. 33-year-old Michael Daye was killed on August 24, 2022, in the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue.
A young teen has died after being found in a pool in Baltimore County
A young teen was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital from being found in a pool in Baltimore County
CBS News
Officers responding to South Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- Officers are responding to a shooting Monday morning in south Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. Police said at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Here are some of the gun Baltimore police are taking off the streets
BALTIMORE, MD – this weekend, the Baltimore Police Department highlighted a number of guns taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot and killed in Glen Burnie during argument, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.
msn.com
Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County
One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident
Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
Cecil Whig
Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.comhttps://www.cecildaily.com/
Comments / 3