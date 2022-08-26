ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

Man who tried to run over Perryville officer gets five years

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugTjy_0hW4dHND00

ELKTON — A man who tried to run over a Perryville Police Department officer during a chase in 2019 — spurring that officer to fire three gunshots at the suspect — received a five-year prison term Wednesday after accepting a…

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Lexington Park, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
City
Elkton, MD
State
Virginia State
Perryville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Perryville, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Beck
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man fatally shot after fight in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened outside of a liquor store in the 600 block of Crain Highway. Police said a weapon was recovered at the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 54-year-old Erminio Ferri of Dover, DE on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday evening. On August 25, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., troopers on patrol observed a black Chrysler 300 sedan traveling eastbound on Chestnut Hill...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Maryland State Police#Grand Jury#Violent Crime#State
CBS News

Officers responding to South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Officers are responding to a shooting Monday morning in south Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. Police said at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Glen Burnie during argument, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident

Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
DOVER, DE
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy