vinlove.net
Favorite destination for Vietnamese guests on September 2
Hoi An is suitable for family trips, and cultural exploration, Da Lat is the place where foodies want to go the most, according to a survey by Booking.com. Below is a list of destinations that Vietnamese tourists love and choose to hang out on September 2 and at the end of summer, according to a survey from the online booking platform Booking.
China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record
These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
Because of drought, mysterious 'Spanish Stonehenge' submerged no more
The Dolmen of Guadalperal, the man-made rock formation -- dubbed "Spanish Stonehenge" because it resembles the more famous English Stonehenge -- has emerged from the Valdecanas reservoir because of drought.
Families flee as India demolishes 100-metre towers outside Delhi
Indian authorities have demolished two illegally constructed skyscrapers in a wide plume of dust debris outside Delhi, razing the tallest structures ever pulled down in the country in less than 10 seconds. Crowds watching the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and clapped as the 103 metre (338ft)...
China's jobless youth left in the lurch
China's slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future. - Slim prospects - Analysts blame a slowing economy crippled by Covid lockdowns, as well as the large cohort entering the labour force during the graduating season in July and August, for the slim prospects facing China's youth.
China Officials Drain 30-Acre City Lake to Search For Invading Alligator Gar—Don’t Find It
China has undertaken a major search effort for a fugitive fish in a city park. Staff at Central Park in the Henan Province are trying to round up an alligator gar, which they consider a high-risk invasive fish. The multi-week recovery effort has drawn international attention. According to the Washington...
English Teacher Who Overstayed Visa Describes Chinese Prison Ordeal
Daniel Thompson said his week-long sentence in a Chinese "mountain prison" was the "most stressful and horrific" time of his life.
nationalinterest.org
Hidden Weakness: Cyberwarfare Can Bring Down Xi Jinping
Fostering a climate of constant political scandal in China may prove to be a decisive contributing factor if it undermines the widely held myth of the CCP’s infallibility. Domestic resistance to Chinese president Xi Jinping is currently manifesting in a wave of sensitive data leaks from within China. This is decisive for two reasons. First, it reveals a sharp value divergence between the policies and practices of the Communist Chinese regime and the rapidly changing political culture of the Chinese people. If this critical vulnerability is escalated by agents within or outside of China, it could lead to a crisis of legitimacy in Beijing. Second, these data leaks reveal China’s asymmetric susceptibility to cyber warfare. Beijing’s hyper-sensitivity to attacks on its legitimacy, both historically and with the current government, provide a powerful retaliatory instrument against hybrid Chinese aggression, as well as China’s cyber espionage and public diplomacy campaigns.
The culinary traditions of mainland Europe’s only indigenous people
The road into Huuva Hideaway narrows the closer you get to Liehittäjä — a village just south of the Arctic Circle populated almost exclusively by 22 relatives of the Huuva family. Liehittäjä is deep into Sápmi country — the cultural home of what many consider to be mainland Europe's only indigenous people, the Sámi. Tragically, the narrative of modern Sámi history mirrors that of other indigenous peoples in the Americas and Oceania.
hypebeast.com
The Anthénea Pod Is a Floating Luxury Hotel Suite
Inspired by the floating pod from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, the Anthénea is a luxurious take on the concept and brought to life by Jacques-Antoine Cesbron, Jean-Michel Ducancelle, Yannick Littoux. This eco-friendly vessel features solar panels, two electric propulsion pods, a silent electric motor, and...
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
International Business Times
Taiwan Warns It Will Shoot Down Chinese Drones That Intrude Into Its Territory
Taiwan has said it would shoot down drones that intrude into its Kinmen island from the mainland, amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The Kinmen Defense Command said in a statement that it would drive Chinese drones out of Kinmen County, and shoot them down if warnings are ignored. The...
How the Victorian Era's 'Night Soil Men' Kept London From Going to Waste
No residence was more revered in the Victorian Era than Windsor Castle. “Among the royal palaces of Europe, Windsor Castle lays claim to the first place,” the publication Picturesque Europe declared. “Some ... might be larger; others ... may even surpass it in beauty of the site ... but in none are size, beauty, and grandeur so united as in the first and oldest of the royal residences.” Built by William the Conqueror and completed in 1086 [PDF], Windsor was a base to royals including Henry I, Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, and more. By the 1840s, it was home to Queen Victoria and the center of the monarchy—a destination for visiting dignitaries where opulence abounded. Glass chandeliers hung over the Queen’s Ballroom; festive decorations were strewn about the property during the Christmas season; ornate garden arrangements lined walkways; the turrets of St. George’s Chapel acted as beacons for spiritual enrichment.
Nothing In History Compares To China's Brutal Heat Wave, Weather Historian Says
“This combines the most extreme intensity with the most extreme length with an incredibly huge area all at the same time,” the climatologist told New Scientist.
Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling
Strap on your flying backpack and go. That's what CopterPack in Australia is developing now, along with several other companies. The post Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Biden 'Poking The Panda' Will Trigger US-China Conflict, Singapore Ex-Minister Says
Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo said the Taiwan-China relations are “dangerous” and “troubling” while adding that Washington was “poking the panda” over an issue “so sensitive, it’d react neurologically.”. What Happened: Yeo, who is now a visiting scholar at the...
NATO flagship 'breaks down' shortly after leaving port: report
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, a NATO flagship, reportedly broke down after setting sail for a four-month deployment to the United States. As of Sunday, the $3.5 billion vessel remains anchored near the Isle of Wight while officials address a mechanical issue. The HMS Prince of...
Watch the moment these twin towers are reduced to rubble within seconds in India
Two illegally constructed skyscrapers in India’s national capital region were brought down in a controlled demolition on Sunday as crowds of people cheered in awe from nearby rooftops.It took less than 10 seconds for the nearly 100-metre-tall “twin towers” built by real estate firm Supertech to be demolished by 3,700kg of strategically placed explosives that ensured minimal damage to surrounding buildings.The Supertech “twin towers” now hold the infamy of being the tallest structures on record in India to be razed to the ground.Prior to the demolition, thousands of people living in apartments near the blast site in Uttar Pradesh’s...
BBC
Angad Singh: India deports Emmy-nominated US journalist
The family of an American journalist of Indian-origin has alleged that he was deported to New York soon after he landed in Delhi on Wednesday night. Angad Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News, was on a personal visit to India, his mother Gurmeet Kaur said. Mr Singh, who has...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian spy lured in NATO officers as honeytrap: Report
A Russian national and suspected spy is believed to have posed as a jeweler in a years-long scheme in which she seduced North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) officials to potentially steal their secrets, a new report revealed last week. A joint investigation published Thursday by Bellingcat, Der Spiegel, The Insider...
