Memphis, TN

YourCentralValley.com

STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Visalia man loses nearly $40,000 in bank fraud scam

UPDATE: After further investigation, the bank determined Ronald Osburn did not give up any information that led to the bank fraud. Therefore giving him a full refund that was deposited back into his account Tuesday morning. ___________________. A Visalia man is out nearly $40,000 in a bank fraud scam. The...
VISALIA, CA
KIVI-TV

Local company converts gas cars to electric

California just announced its intention to no longer sell gas-powered cars by 2035. The writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine, and a local company is poised to take advantage. Take a ride in the classic 1960's-era Ford Galaxie 500 owned by Conductive Classics in Garden City,...
GARDEN CITY, ID
105.5 The Fan

New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is

TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
nypressnews.com

FedEx Ground ousted its largest contractor hours after suing him. Here’s how a months-long fight for a better deal turned into a legal battle.

On Friday, FedEx filed a lawsuit against what is now formerly its largest delivery contractor, Spencer Patton. Hours after filing suit seeking “permanent injunctive relief and monetary damages” related to “false and misleading statements” about FedEx Ground, the Memphis company terminated all contracts with Patton. “I...
MEMPHIS, TN
spotonidaho.com

Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho

July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Two tribes plan casinos in Mountain Home, including large-scale concept for hotel, horse track, and more

Treasure Valley residents who hope to visit a casino currently have to drive to destinations like Jackpot, Nevada, or Pendleton, Oregon. But that could change. Two different Native American tribes are pitching proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to the Treasure Valley and the other from Eastern Idaho. In the case of the Shoshone-Bannock of Eastern Idaho, this would be the tribe’s fourth casino, but its first off of tribal lands. The other proposal comes from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada. The Shoshone-Paiute do not currently operate any casinos.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
Herald-Journal

Boise mayor says proposed Ammon Bundy event skirted special events process

BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released an emailed statement Tuesday morning explaining the rationale behind a canceled reservation for far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy. The statement said that a reservation at Cassia Park for Sept. 10 used a name other than Bundy’s.
BOISE, ID
GV Wire

Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?

The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
FRESNO, CA
msn.com

The Forbidden 'Wild' Corn Dogs

Occurred on August 18, 2022 / Middleton, Idaho, USA: "I was talking to M=my daughter and her friends about those 'wild' corn dogs and wanted to try some. So I pulled over on the side of the road and let them pick a couple. They picked two of them. My da.
MIDDLETON, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
MERIDIAN, ID
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
SELMA, CA

