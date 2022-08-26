Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
Micron plans ‘world-class’ building in Boise, one of city’s largest
BOISE - based Micron Technology is set to build a large new building on its campus, which could accommodate more than 2,000 workers. The company filed with the City of Boise to build the new office building, complete with an auditorium, sky bridge, amenities, and workspace seating for 2,167 employees.
KMPH.com
Visalia man loses nearly $40,000 in bank fraud scam
UPDATE: After further investigation, the bank determined Ronald Osburn did not give up any information that led to the bank fraud. Therefore giving him a full refund that was deposited back into his account Tuesday morning. ___________________. A Visalia man is out nearly $40,000 in a bank fraud scam. The...
KIVI-TV
Local company converts gas cars to electric
California just announced its intention to no longer sell gas-powered cars by 2035. The writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine, and a local company is poised to take advantage. Take a ride in the classic 1960's-era Ford Galaxie 500 owned by Conductive Classics in Garden City,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
nypressnews.com
FedEx Ground ousted its largest contractor hours after suing him. Here’s how a months-long fight for a better deal turned into a legal battle.
On Friday, FedEx filed a lawsuit against what is now formerly its largest delivery contractor, Spencer Patton. Hours after filing suit seeking “permanent injunctive relief and monetary damages” related to “false and misleading statements” about FedEx Ground, the Memphis company terminated all contracts with Patton. “I...
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
Two tribes plan casinos in Mountain Home, including large-scale concept for hotel, horse track, and more
Treasure Valley residents who hope to visit a casino currently have to drive to destinations like Jackpot, Nevada, or Pendleton, Oregon. But that could change. Two different Native American tribes are pitching proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to the Treasure Valley and the other from Eastern Idaho. In the case of the Shoshone-Bannock of Eastern Idaho, this would be the tribe’s fourth casino, but its first off of tribal lands. The other proposal comes from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada. The Shoshone-Paiute do not currently operate any casinos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
Herald-Journal
Boise mayor says proposed Ammon Bundy event skirted special events process
BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released an emailed statement Tuesday morning explaining the rationale behind a canceled reservation for far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy. The statement said that a reservation at Cassia Park for Sept. 10 used a name other than Bundy’s.
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
Man shot and killed near northwest Fresno apartment complex
A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno on Saturday night near an apartment complex on Cornelia Avenue near Parkway Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 seriously injured in northeast Fresno shooting
Fresno police say when they arrived at the home on Norwich Avenue and Sherman Street, a shooting victim and a possible suspect came out of the home with their hands up.
CJ Strike Reservoir closes after fish die from heat
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has had a hotter than normal summer, with this year setting the record for the highest number of days with triple-digit temperatures in the state. That number currently sits at 22 days. While the summer is not over yet, Idahoans have air-conditioned buildings they can...
msn.com
The Forbidden 'Wild' Corn Dogs
Occurred on August 18, 2022 / Middleton, Idaho, USA: "I was talking to M=my daughter and her friends about those 'wild' corn dogs and wanted to try some. So I pulled over on the side of the road and let them pick a couple. They picked two of them. My da.
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Homicide suspect from New York found in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect accused of a fatal shooting in Queens, New York, was found in Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to PIX11 in New York, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the neck and stomach inside a parked car in Queens, New York in June. The […]
KIVI-TV
History comes alive during the Warbird Roundup at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — The Warhawk Air Museum is hosting its largest event of the year featuring historic airplanes, modern jets and this year the museum is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War II. All day Saturday, people were able to watch planes, interact with...
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
Comments / 0