High School Roundup | Preciado, Aces soccer dominate Bear Grass Charter

By From staff reports
 4 days ago

EDENTON — The John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team cruised to a 9-0 home victory over Bear Grass Charter on Wednesday.

The Aces (3-0) scored five times in the first half and four times in the second against the Bears (0-2).

Seven different Edenton players scored with Axel Preciado leading the pack with a hat trick.

Others who scored are Ean Bateman, Ayden Furlough, Tucker Seal, Trent Spear, Malachi Soto and David Gonzalez.

Seal and Bateman both earned an assist as did Connor Copeland, Loghan Wagner, Mark Perez and Trevor Bassnight.

The Aces are scheduled to next host Riverside-Martin on Monday evening before facing Bear Grass Charter again on the road on Wednesday.

Northeastern 2, Rocky Mount 2: The Eagles (1-0-1) played to their first draw of the young season on the road against the Gryphons (1-1-2) Wednesday.

Northeastern is scheduled to compete against North Forsyth Friday and North Raleigh Christian on Saturday afternoon as part of the NCSCA Classic in Cary before hosting Rocky Mount on Tuesday for its first home game.

