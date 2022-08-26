UC Davis medical students help United Farm Worker marchers finish mission

Medical students helping marchers complete their their 24-day, 335-mile march to the capitol 03:00

SACRAMENTO - Juan Floriano Muniz, a first-year medical student at UC Davis, doesn't wince when he sees bruises and blisters. It only drives him to help marchers with the United Farm Worker (UFW) labor union even more.

"I've just seen the resolve and resiliency of everyone here. It just really shows the dedication they have and in what they believe this cause is for," said Muniz.

"Oh this march is very important," said marcher Maria Cardenas.

It's so important to Cardenas, that she marched until she had a blister the size of a grape on her foot. They're marching with the UFW labor union, urging Governor Gavin Newsom to sign AB 1283 which would allow farmworkers to vote in union elections from home without fear or intimidation. It's a cause that hits close to home for Muniz.

"It was basically my grandma, my mom, and I really just working to support our family at the time and being able to work 8 or 10 hours in the watermelon fields, tomatoes, just trying to make a living," Muniz said.

He spent 10 years as a farm laborer. Now, as an aspiring physician, he's here to bandage up their blisters and help them keep going for future farmers.

"Today we had some pretty bad ones where we luckily had some nurses and physicians come out and they actually had to wash out the wounds," said UC Davis Medical student Alyssa Fowles.

"Yes, I'm more better, now," said Cardenas. "Good persons. Everybody. Good people."

Cardenas is all wrapped up and ready to walk as UC Davis med students like Muniz answer more than one calling for their community.

"Just seeing everyone here is really awe-inspiring for me for wanting to improve their lives not just for themselves but for generations down the line as well," said Muniz.



"Just the fact that they're willing to go through all of this, some people were in some serious pain. So the fact that they were willing to go through that for this cause is amazing," said Fowles.

