Soul Hackers 2 Requests: Visual Guide & Quest Target Locations - Technobubble Gaming

Are you a show-me kind of guy? Then here’s a useful guide that shows the locations of the various requests in Soul Hackers 2.

In addition to telling you how and when to unlock quest, this Technobubble Gaming guide will also include screenshots of where to find request targets as well as the locations of special quest givers.

Soul Hackers 2 review: I see dead people (seriously)

This guide has all Requests from the campaign and will be regularly updated with images showing the locations of key NPCs and demons to fulfill them.

A New Hee-Home: Part 1

Client: Frost Ichiro (East Shipping District)

Frost Ichiro (East Shipping District) Reward: Lourdes Water

Lourdes Water Ideal Level: 4

This quest becomes available after first unlocking Requests at Club Cretaceous. Go to the East Shipping District (the dungeon where you fought R.S.) and you will see a Jack Frost near the entrance with a quest marker. He will ask you to get rid of 5 Tsuchigumo monsters , who his brother is apparently allergic to. Tsuchigumo can typically be found on the northern part of the map. This quest can be repeated every time you leave the dungeon and come back. This can also be done at the same time as the next two requests below.

Lady on the Mind

Client: Teruya (Karakucho)

Teruya (Karakucho) Reward: 3,000 yen

3,000 yen Ideal Level: 5

This quest also becomes available after unlocking Club Cretaceous for the first time. Accept the request from Madam Ginko and you will see a man in a white suit standing outside the club. Head to the East Shipping District and walk east through a long, narrow alley and you will find a female summoner in the southeast corner. Try to give the letter to her then head back to Teruya.

Merch Search

Client: Yume (Karakucho)

Yume (Karakucho) Reward: New items at De La Mancha

New items at De La Mancha Ideal Level: 6

This quest is another that’s available after first unlocking Requests at Club Cretaceous. Talk to Yume at De La Mancha and she will ask you to recover a lost item for her. Go to the East Shipping District dungeon and you will find a Human-faced Bird Demon on the eastern side of the middle part of the map. Defeat the monster and it will drop Yume’s lost Superhero Merch .

A Necklace, A Movie and Me

Client: Mannequin

Mannequin Reward: New items at Zafiro boutique

New items at Zafiro boutique Ideal Level: 5

This request is unlocked at Club Cretaceous along with the next two quests below after visiting The Axis area for the first time. Head to Zafiro to talk to Mannequin and he will ask you to find a certain necklace for him. Head to the Mansei Realm and talk to the Pompous Woman in front of the Yang Yang Palace and you will acquire Eliza’s Necklace.

Curiosity Shopper

Client: Wyatt

Wyatt Reward: 10,000 yen

10,000 yen Ideal Level: 5

While you’re at the Mansei Realm, make sure you also talk to a guy in a trench coat named Wyatt. He will ask you to procure a Brightsoul for him. This can be acquired by going to the first floor of Arrow’s personal dungeon in The Axis. It will be found by one of your demons during your regular Recon so look for a demon with the telltale symbol for a unique item on their body. Return to Wyatt and hand over the Brightsoul.

Vengeance Claimed

Client: Saki (Shinsando)

Saki (Shinsando) Reward: 5,000 yen

5,000 yen Ideal Level: 8

Head to Shinsando and talk to the female summoner Saki. She will tell you to hunt down a “Dark Summoner,” which is the term used to describe a summoner who has gone down the wrong path. Head to the East Shipping District after that and go to the western side of the map and you will find a summoner in a suit and glasses toward the middle by the storage area. Dark Summoner Rock is weak against physical attacks while his Jaki demon summon is weak against fire. Defeat him and report back to Saki.

Does Aion Dream of Electric Sheep?

Client: Flamma (Axis)

Flamma (Axis) Reward: Tree of Life Leaf

Tree of Life Leaf Ideal Level: Level 5

Solve the mystery behind Akira’s Bloody COMP. First, talk with Flamma to initiate the quest. Then head to Shinsando and talk to the Buzzed Man near Bar Heidrun.

Head to Mansei Realm and talk to the Sad Man dressed in a black hoodie to get Akira’s COMP.

Head back to Flamma and she’ll ask a couple of questions. I don’t think the answer matters but I picked “It’s human nature” and “I think so.”

You will then collect your reward.

Phantom of the Night

Client: Masayoshi (Shinsando)

Masayoshi (Shinsando) Reward: Gas Mask

Gas Mask Ideal Level: 9

Talk to professional jerk, er, detective Masayoshi just west of Bar Heidrun to find out about a mysterious case of people getting sick. Talk to various NPCs about the “Phantom of Miasma,” Some will have info and others will be clueless so the ones with actual information are:

The Scary Story Lover (lady with the red shirt) just south of Masayoshi in Shinsando.

The Well-informed Woman in front of Breaking Mart at Karakucho. She will tell you that the Phantom can be found at the East Shipping District.

Beat the Mad Gasser in the northwest part of the East Shipping District and report back to the doof-, er, detective.

Money Makes the World Go Round

Client: Lina (Mansei Realm)

Lina (Mansei Realm) Reward: Revival Bead x2

Revival Bead x2 Ideal Level: 10

Deliver the Red Full-Body Tights to the weirdo at the Central Line.

The Gunsmith

Client: Tara (Mansei Realm)

Tara (Mansei Realm) Reward: More upgrades at COMP Smith

More upgrades at COMP Smith Ideal Level: 14

Beat 3 Qing Long in the Central Line with a Fire attack.

Academics Wanted

Client: Kyuta (Roppo Realm)

Kyuta (Roppo Realm) Reward: 6,000 yen

6,000 yen Ideal Level: 14

Pass Kyuta’s Quiz. Answers are “Australia,” “Dweller beneath the butterbur,” and “Halphas.” Here’s the full list of questions.

What is the current name of the country where the story of Night Mokoi originated? Answer: Australia

Answer: Australia What is the translated meaning of Jirae Koropokkur's name? Answer: Dweller beneath the butterbur

Answer: Dweller beneath the butterbur Which demon is also known by the title "count of death and destruction? Answer: Halphas

Mock the Invisible World

Client: Victor (Roppo Realm)

Victor (Roppo Realm) Reward: 50,000 yen

50,000 yen Ideal Level: 17

Recruit or fuse a Koppa Tengu and give it to Victor.

A New Hee-Home: Part 2

Client: Frost Jiro (Central Line)

Frost Jiro (Central Line) Reward: Life Stone x2

Life Stone x2 Ideal Level: 11

Beat 5 Zhu Tun She.

The Wolf Who Cried Wolf

Client: Makami (Central Line)

Makami (Central Line) Reward: 8,000 yen

8,000 yen Ideal Level: 19

Beat the special Loa in the Central Line.

An Earring, A Memory, and Me

Client: Mannequin (Shinsando)

Mannequin (Shinsando) Reward: New items at Zafiro

New items at Zafiro Ideal Level: 15

Acquire Eliza’s earrings from the Sullen Man at Roppo Realm. He’ll ask for 12,000 yen but you can haggle it down to 9,000 yen.

Mistiqal Maiden

Client: ??? (Roppo Realm)

??? (Roppo Realm) Reward: Mistiques tradeable

Mistiques tradeable Ideal Level: 15

Talk to the Mysterious Girl with an exclamation point outside of Victor’s circus in Roppo Realm.

Many Birds, One Stone

Client: Saki (Shinsando)

Saki (Shinsando) Reward: 25,000 yen

25,000 yen Ideal Level: 16

Talk to Saki at Shinsando and then beat 20 Zhen at the East Shipping District. The demons are weak to Gun attacks.

Close My Eyes and Think of You

Client: Sakuro (Central Line)

Sakuro (Central Line) Reward: Chakra Drop

Chakra Drop Ideal Level: 18

Look for Sakuro at the Central Line dungeon. He’s inside the last room at the northeast part of the map. He’ll ask you to find his watch, which you can acquire via Demon Recon by talking to your demons in the Lower Area.

Accursed Creator

Client: Victor (Roppo Realm)

Victor (Roppo Realm) Reward: 60,000 yen

60,000 yen Ideal Level: 24

Recruit or fuse a Turbo Granny and give it to Victor.

Girl’s Night Out

Client: Masayoshi (Shinsando)

Masayoshi (Shinsando) Reward: Mirror Pendant

Mirror Pendant Ideal Level: 20

Go to the Breaking Mart and Ramen Stall in Karakucho after talking to Masayoshi then go to the Upper Area of the Central Line to find your target and wrap up the request.

A Christmas Memory

Client: Ako (Shinsando)

Ako (Shinsando) Reward: Heart Anklet

Heart Anklet Ideal Level: 20

Talk to the lady in front of Zafiro then head to the bar and trigger a Hangout Event with Arrow. Chat with Arrow to talk about the memory then return to the client.

The Little Sister

Client: Mei (Karakucho)

Mei (Karakucho) Reward: 12,000 yen

12,000 yen Ideal Level: 20

Activate the request by talking to the client before the Breaking Mart and then head to the Central Line to find your target.

Raiders of the Lost Gift

Client: Yume (Karakucho)

Yume (Karakucho) Reward: Lower prices at De La Mancha

Lower prices at De La Mancha Ideal Level: 26

Talk to Yume then go to Subway Line 14 and track down the Night demon Lilim. Lilim is weak against ice, resists poison and immune to Lightning.

A New Hee-Home: Part 3

Client: Frost Saburo (Subway Line 14)

Frost Saburo (Subway Line 14) Reward: Frost Epitaph

Frost Epitaph Ideal Level: 22

Beat 5 Shiisaa demons. Shiisaa are weak to fire and recover health from Lightning attacks.

Story of Your Love

Client: Flamma (Axis)

Flamma (Axis) Reward: Mark of Cain

Mark of Cain Ideal Level: 25

Go to Karakucho and talk to the NPC near Club Cretaceous. Then talk to Chris at the East Shipping District and then go to Subway Line 14 and find Teruya. Return to Karakucho and then go to Axis to report to Flamma.

A Brooch, A Fresh Start, and Me

Client: Mannequin (Shinsando)

Mannequin (Shinsando) Reward: Lower prices at Zafiro

Lower prices at Zafiro Ideal Level: 30

Talk to Mannequin and then head to Karakucho to talk to an NPC and unlock the “Glory Days” request. Complete that quest and talk to Ed then Mannequin.

Glory Days

Client: Ed (Karakucho)

Ed (Karakucho) Reward: 30,000 yen

30,000 yen Ideal Level: 30

This gets unlocked after starting Mannequin’s brooch request. Talk to Ed then find the brooch via Demon Recon at Ozaki Hope Towers.

Deepest Mysteries of Creation

Client: Victor (Roppo Realm)

Victor (Roppo Realm) Reward: 90,000 yen; 5% discount for summoning via Compendium

90,000 yen; 5% discount for summoning via Compendium Ideal Level: 31

Recruit or fuse an Apsaras and give it to Victor.

Master and Apprentice

Client: Tatara (Mansei Realm)

Tatara (Mansei Realm) Reward: New COMP Smith upgrades

New COMP Smith upgrades Ideal Level: 34

Defeat 3 Quetzalcoatl demons with gunfire.

All's Fair in Love and Commerce

Client: Lina (Mansei Realm)

Lina (Mansei Realm) Reward: Price drop for Yang Yang Palace

Price drop for Yang Yang Palace Ideal Level: 30

Deliver merchandise from Lina to two different clients at Subway Line 14.

Mad Dog

Client: Saki (Shinsando)

Saki (Shinsando) Reward: 50,000 yen

50,000 yen Ideal Level: 35

Talk to Saki to start the request then head to Mansei Realm and talk to Wyatt. Go to the Central Line and battle the target at the Upper Area.

Academics Wanted (Again)

Client: Kyuta (Roppo Realm)

Kyuta (Roppo Realm) Reward: 24,000 yen

24,000 yen Ideal Level: 38

Kyuta’s quiz has four questions this time around. The answers are Lilim, Sun Wukong, Brains, and Drink and Theater. Here are the questions:

What is the name of the demon said to seduce men and born from demon Lilith? Answer: Lilim

Answer: Lilim Nezha Taizi is the Chinese heroic god in the form of a young boy. Whom did he fight? Answer: Sun Wukong

Answer: Sun Wukong The Raptor Muu Shuwuu was supposedly a girl who never knew love. What is she known to drain from her victims? Answer: Brains

Answer: Brains What two things is the Greek god Dionysus associated with? Answer: Drink and Theater

Farewell, My Love

Client: Mermaid (Ozaki Hope Towers)

Mermaid (Ozaki Hope Towers) Reward: 80,000 yen

80,000 yen Ideal Level: 38

Head to Tower C to talk to Mermaid then talk to NPCs at Shinsando and Mansei Realm. Talk to the Mermaid again afterward.

Hopes, Dreams, and Aion

Client: Flamma (Axis)

Flamma (Axis) Reward: Babel Shard

Babel Shard Ideal Level: 46

Go to Tower C to find and defeat a Pazuzu. Talk to an NPC near the COMP Smith in Mansei Realm and go back to Flamma.

The Heartbreaker

Client: Ash (Roppo Realm)

Ash (Roppo Realm) Reward: Skull Ring

Skull Ring Ideal Level: 35

Go to Roppo Realm to talk to Ash. This will trigger a new Hangout Event at Bar Heidrun. Talk to Saizo then return to Ash.

A New Hee-Home: Part 4

Client: Frost Shiro

Frost Shiro Reward: Frost Glyph x2

Frost Glyph x2 Ideal Level: 36

Talk to the Jack Frost again, this time at Ozaki Hope Towers. It will ask you to beat 5 Orobas. The monster is weak against Ice and Ruin, resists Fire, Lightning and Gun damage and is immune to Force.

…Scientist

Client: Victor (Roppo Realm)

Victor (Roppo Realm) Reward: 140,000 yen; 5% discount for summoning via Compendium

140,000 yen; 5% discount for summoning via Compendium Ideal Level: 45

Give Victor a Rakshasa demon.

Night of the Living Snowman

Client: Masayoshi (Shinsando)

Masayoshi (Shinsando) Reward: 70,000 yen

70,000 yen Ideal Level: 46

After chatting with Masayoshi, talk to the Movie Lover in Karakucho, the Opportunistic Summoner in the Mansei Realm, and then head to Tower B of Ozaki Hope Towers to confront Black Frost.

Fatal Countdown

Client: Akito (Karakucho)

Akito (Karakucho) Reward: 100,000 yen

100,000 yen Ideal Level: 40

After talking to Akito, head to Ozaki Hope Towers and talk to the NPC on 1F of Tower A. Find 3 time bombs via Demon Recon then talk to both NPCs.

Priceless Treasure

Client: Yume (Karakucho)

Yume (Karakucho) Reward: New De La Mancha items for sale

New De La Mancha items for sale Ideal Level: 46

Go to Ozaki Hope Tower after talking to Yume and head to Tower B. Talk to Yume’s brother Mirai and then find and battle an Orthrus. The demon is weak to Ice, resists Physical and Gun attacks, and absorbs Fire.

The Wolf Who Cried Wolf Again

Client: Makami (West Shipping District)

Makami (West Shipping District) Reward: 75,000

75,000 Ideal Level: 46

This guy, again. Talk to it at the West Shipping District, then fight a Fenrir. Hit it with Ruin attacks to defeat it.

Light at the End of the Tunnel

Client: Tatara (Mansei Realm)

Tatara (Mansei Realm) Reward: COMP upgrades require fewer materials

COMP upgrades require fewer materials Ideal Level: 49

Talk to Tara and then look around the shop to learn some info. Beat 3 Vritra with an Almighty attack at the West Shipping District.

A Wintry Friend

Client: Ichika (Komadori Orphanage)

Ichika (Komadori Orphanage) Reward: Acorn Earring

Acorn Earring Ideal Level: 45

Talk to Ichika to unlock a new Hangout event at Bar Heidrun Talk to Milady and then talk to Ichika again.

A Woman of Many Faces

Client: Lina (Mansei Realm)

Lina (Mansei Realm) Reward: New items for sale Yang Yang Palace

New items for sale Yang Yang Palace Ideal Level: 50

Talk to Lina at Yang Yang palace then pick up an item at Sea Area 2F of the 24th Ward Municipal Tower. Go to Karakucho and give the item to the Unspoiled Boy in front of the Ramen Stall.

Vanity, Calamity, Humanity

Client: Makiko (Karakucho)

Makiko (Karakucho) Reward: 200,000 yen

200,000 yen Ideal Level: 50

To fulfill Makiko’s request, you will need to go to the 24th Ward Municipal Tower and find a “Research Notebook.” This can be found via Demon Recon. If you find yourself stuck, this dungeon also has a puzzle involving a star-shaped demon called Decarabia. Just set the water flow upward when given the option.

Requiem for a G

Client: R.S. Crewman (West Shipping District)

R.S. Crewman (West Shipping District) Reward: Twisted Gold Chain

Twisted Gold Chain Ideal Level: 58

Head to the West Shipping Dream and talk to a former crew member of Phantom Society’s R.S. You will then need to get rid of demons that spawn as part of the quest.

Academics Wanted (Yes, Again)

Client: Kyuta (Roppo Realm)

Kyuta (Roppo Realm) Reward: 180,000 yen

180,000 yen Ideal Level: 59

Talk to Kyuta at the Roppo Realm and he will give you another quiz. You have to answer 5 questions this time with: Exousia, Decarabia, Fafnir, Black and white, and The Court of Osiris.

A New Hee-Home: Part 5

Client: Frost Goro (24th Ward Municipal Tower)

Frost Goro (24th Ward Municipal Tower) Reward: Amrita Drop

Amrita Drop Ideal Level: 50

Defeat 5 Byakko white tigers.

Dark Night Rises

Client: Masayoshi (Shinsando)

Masayoshi (Shinsando) Reward: Messenger’s Robe

Messenger’s Robe Ideal Level: 58

Talk to Masayoshi and then talk to several NPCs at Shinsando and Karakucho. Then head to the 24th Ward Municipal Tower and interact with a Decarabia in the east section of the middle of the map and set the water flow upward to access the right path. Go through the path and get ready for a battle.

Up next: New Game+ requests

Jason Hidalgo covers business and technology for the Reno Gazette Journal, and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @jasonhidalgo . Like this content? Support local journalism with an RGJ digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Soul Hackers 2 Requests: Visual Guide & Quest Target Locations - Technobubble Gaming