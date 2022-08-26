Read full article on original website
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Increasing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak cold front dropping into the region over the next few days and this is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region. The air behind this front feels pretty darn nice for the first few days of September with questions showing up for Labor Day Weekend.
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
Concert raises thousands for EKY flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Burl hosts 300 nights of music every year but co-owner and talent buyer, Will Harvey says Saturday’s event is especially important. “We’re here to raise money for flood relief for our brothers and sisters in eastern Kentucky,” said Harvey. More than a...
DV8 Kitchen celebrating five years of business ahead of National Recovery Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - DV8 Kitchen is celebrating five years in business. The Lexington restaurant survived a pandemic, labor shortages, inflation and never-ending temptation. Its workface is made up of mostly those in substance use recovery, and now they’re celebrating their milestone. Rob Perez is in the business of...
Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington. Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in...
EKU head football coach Walt Wells under medical care after ‘episode’
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky says football coach Walt Wells is under the care of medical providers after having a “medical episode” at work on Sunday morning. Athletic Director Matt Roan says Coach Wells is stable at UK Hospital after suffering a “cardiac episode.”. A release...
I-64 in Mt. Sterling back open after two separate crashes
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of westbound I-64 in Montgomery County was shut down Monday afternoon because of two separate crashes, it’s now back open. We’re told the crashes were between exit 110 and mile marker 112. The first crash involved a personal vehicle and a semi,...
KBC urging blood donations ahead of holiday weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate as we head into the final weekend of summer. KBC says the blood supply has reached critical levels for many blood types, which is worrisome headed into a holiday weekend. “The nation’s blood...
Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky University released a statement Sunday evening on head football coach Walt Wells. Matt Roan, Vice President and Director of Athletics at EKU, said Wells had a “cardiac episode” while at work Sunday morning. Roan added Wells is in stable condition...
Discover a career with Kentucky’s first PACE program!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bluegrass Care Navigators and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bluegrass Care Navigators, visit https://www.bgcarenav.org/. When you or a loved one is seriously ill, you will face many challenges –...
‘Heartbreaking:’ Lexington Legends president reacts to shooting near ballpark
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the ballpark that left seven people injured. It was one of three shootings across the city early Saturday morning. Team President Andy Shea said it was terrifying to hear about this...
Battle of Richmond returns after 2 year hiatus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle of Richmond was a crucial battle during the Civil War in 1862, and nearly 160 years later, historians continue to reenact the battle on its anniversary to keep history alive. The battle of Richmond was fought in late August of 1862 and was the...
Ky. lawmaker’s SUV with legislative tags stolen; AAA warns of growing vehicle theft problem
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker says someone stole her car. State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, who represents parts of Fayette and Scott counties, says someone stole her SUV Monday night from the Lexington Green parking lot. The white Chevy Tahoe has her legislative tags on it. AAA says the...
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck in Berea on Monday. The Madison County coroner said the woman was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot. She was identified by the coroner as 83-year-old Shirley Gilpin. The woman was taken...
Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Garry McPeek has been named the acting head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University. EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan made the announcement on Monday. EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday. “These are not the circumstances in which...
Man facing charges in connection with Lexington crash that killed two people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Lexington. The crash happened on August 14 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington, near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV and a pickup...
LCA rips Mercer, 49-19
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley threw for 419 yards and three scores as the Eagles handed Mercer Co. its second loss is as many games, 49-19. Boley, a junior, completed 19 of 28 attempts, including an interception. Parker Chaney hauled in eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns for LCA.
WKYT Investigates | What drives Lexington’s violence?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Close to half of Lexington’s homicides in a five-year period were either confirmed or likely to involve members of gangs or other street “groups,” according to a detailed analysis of Lexington violence. The National Network for Safe Communities (NNSC) worked with Lexington police...
Birthday box bash to celebrate Marco Shemwell’s life while giving back to the community
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A birthday box is made up of cake mix, icing, toys, and other fun items. The idea of birthday boxes came from one special four-year-old boy, Marco Shemwell. Marco passed away in 2018 after being struck by a car. August 28th is his birthday. Liz and...
LFCHD gearing up for ‘vaccine blitz’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is gearing up for a vaccine blitz in the next few weeks. It’s not just one type of vaccine that officials are pushing. Health leaders say there’s a lot of information that you need to know about upcoming vaccines. Kevin...
