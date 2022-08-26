ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Increasing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak cold front dropping into the region over the next few days and this is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region. The air behind this front feels pretty darn nice for the first few days of September with questions showing up for Labor Day Weekend.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Concert raises thousands for EKY flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Burl hosts 300 nights of music every year but co-owner and talent buyer, Will Harvey says Saturday’s event is especially important. “We’re here to raise money for flood relief for our brothers and sisters in eastern Kentucky,” said Harvey. More than a...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington. Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

I-64 in Mt. Sterling back open after two separate crashes

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of westbound I-64 in Montgomery County was shut down Monday afternoon because of two separate crashes, it’s now back open. We’re told the crashes were between exit 110 and mile marker 112. The first crash involved a personal vehicle and a semi,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KBC urging blood donations ahead of holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate as we head into the final weekend of summer. KBC says the blood supply has reached critical levels for many blood types, which is worrisome headed into a holiday weekend. “The nation’s blood...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temps
WKYT 27

Discover a career with Kentucky’s first PACE program!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bluegrass Care Navigators and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bluegrass Care Navigators, visit https://www.bgcarenav.org/. When you or a loved one is seriously ill, you will face many challenges –...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Battle of Richmond returns after 2 year hiatus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle of Richmond was a crucial battle during the Civil War in 1862, and nearly 160 years later, historians continue to reenact the battle on its anniversary to keep history alive. The battle of Richmond was fought in late August of 1862 and was the...
RICHMOND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKYT 27

Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck in Berea on Monday. The Madison County coroner said the woman was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot. She was identified by the coroner as 83-year-old Shirley Gilpin. The woman was taken...
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Garry McPeek has been named the acting head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University. EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan made the announcement on Monday. EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday. “These are not the circumstances in which...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

LCA rips Mercer, 49-19

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley threw for 419 yards and three scores as the Eagles handed Mercer Co. its second loss is as many games, 49-19. Boley, a junior, completed 19 of 28 attempts, including an interception. Parker Chaney hauled in eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns for LCA.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates | What drives Lexington’s violence?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Close to half of Lexington’s homicides in a five-year period were either confirmed or likely to involve members of gangs or other street “groups,” according to a detailed analysis of Lexington violence. The National Network for Safe Communities (NNSC) worked with Lexington police...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

LFCHD gearing up for ‘vaccine blitz’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is gearing up for a vaccine blitz in the next few weeks. It’s not just one type of vaccine that officials are pushing. Health leaders say there’s a lot of information that you need to know about upcoming vaccines. Kevin...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy