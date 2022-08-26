ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Tickets Available for Wilton YMCA “Rock at the Y” Concert Raising Money for Community Programs [VIDEO]

By Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
goodmorningwilton.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goodmorningwilton.com

Wilton Rotary Club Carnival Returns for Family Fun

The Wilton Rotary Club together with the Knights of Columbus Bishop Fenwick Assembly 100 will again host its family carnival from Sept. 16-18, after a three-year pause. The Rotary Carnival is a great family event and a wonderful way to kick of the autumn season and new school year for Wilton children of all ages, offering over a dozen different rides as well as multiple games and other activities for the whole family. Additionally, there will be a variety of food options throughout the weekend event.
WILTON, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Wilton Students Return to School for 2022-2023 [Photos]

Wilton Public Schools students went back to school on Monday, Aug. 29. Administrators and teachers welcomed them back to start the 2022-2023 school year. GOOD Morning Wilton was also on hand at the very start of the school day with Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith, who likes to be at each of Wilton’s schools to greet students on the first day of classes. We were with him as he started out at the school with the earliest start time, Cider Mill, and he told us how grateful he was to be back to a school year that feels ‘normal’ for the first time in three years.
WILTON, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

As Trackside’s New Director, Wilton Resident Lori Fields Brings Renewed Energy & Fresh Look to Teen Center

Since opening its doors in 2004, Wilton’s Trackside Teen Center has promoted healthy, age-appropriate development for teens and pre-teens by offering them a place where they can build social relationships and have fun in a safe, alcohol- and drug-free environment. As a brand-new school year started Monday, Aug. 29, Trackside also has a new executive director, as well as a fresh look to welcome back its members.
WILTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Redding, CT
Norwalk, CT
Entertainment
Norwalk, CT
Society
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Wilton, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Wilton, CT
Entertainment
Wilton, CT
Society
goodmorningwilton.com

GOOD Home: How to Restore Hardwood Flooring After Water Damage [SPONSORED]

GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
WILTON, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Audition for Jekyll & Hyde at the Wilton Playshop

The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Jekyll & Hyde The Musical on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday, September 13th at 7 pm at The Wilton Playshop. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on Wednesday, September 14th. The show will be directed by Todd Santa Maria with musical direction by Jerold Goldstein and it will run October 28- November 12, 2022.
WILTON, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

WHS Sports Results: Aug 22-29 — And They’re Off!

GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School sports every week, including results and updates provided (when available) by the WHS Athletic Department and photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography; scores and results compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available; and materials of interest submitted to GMW for consideration from boosters, coaches, etc. via email or submitted online.
WILTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
goodmorningwilton.com

Wilton Real Estate Report (August 19-25, 2022): Seven Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 19-25, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven residential properties transferred to new owners. That’s the same number of transfers recorded the previous week. Four...
WILTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy