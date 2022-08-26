Tickets Available for Wilton YMCA “Rock at the Y” Concert Raising Money for Community Programs [VIDEO]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Rotary Club Carnival Returns for Family Fun
The Wilton Rotary Club together with the Knights of Columbus Bishop Fenwick Assembly 100 will again host its family carnival from Sept. 16-18, after a three-year pause. The Rotary Carnival is a great family event and a wonderful way to kick of the autumn season and new school year for Wilton children of all ages, offering over a dozen different rides as well as multiple games and other activities for the whole family. Additionally, there will be a variety of food options throughout the weekend event.
goodmorningwilton.com
Residents Have Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Options — At Upcoming Collection Events Outside Wilton
The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton. Each fall, the Town of Wilton traditionally holds an event for residents to dispose of their household hazardous waste. This year, Wilton is co-sponsoring its Household Hazardous Waste Day event with the Town of Weston and the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority (HRAA).
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Students Return to School for 2022-2023 [Photos]
Wilton Public Schools students went back to school on Monday, Aug. 29. Administrators and teachers welcomed them back to start the 2022-2023 school year. GOOD Morning Wilton was also on hand at the very start of the school day with Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith, who likes to be at each of Wilton’s schools to greet students on the first day of classes. We were with him as he started out at the school with the earliest start time, Cider Mill, and he told us how grateful he was to be back to a school year that feels ‘normal’ for the first time in three years.
goodmorningwilton.com
As Trackside’s New Director, Wilton Resident Lori Fields Brings Renewed Energy & Fresh Look to Teen Center
Since opening its doors in 2004, Wilton’s Trackside Teen Center has promoted healthy, age-appropriate development for teens and pre-teens by offering them a place where they can build social relationships and have fun in a safe, alcohol- and drug-free environment. As a brand-new school year started Monday, Aug. 29, Trackside also has a new executive director, as well as a fresh look to welcome back its members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goodmorningwilton.com
GOOD Home: How to Restore Hardwood Flooring After Water Damage [SPONSORED]
GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
goodmorningwilton.com
Audition for Jekyll & Hyde at the Wilton Playshop
The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Jekyll & Hyde The Musical on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday, September 13th at 7 pm at The Wilton Playshop. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on Wednesday, September 14th. The show will be directed by Todd Santa Maria with musical direction by Jerold Goldstein and it will run October 28- November 12, 2022.
goodmorningwilton.com
WHS Sports Results: Aug 22-29 — And They’re Off!
GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School sports every week, including results and updates provided (when available) by the WHS Athletic Department and photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography; scores and results compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available; and materials of interest submitted to GMW for consideration from boosters, coaches, etc. via email or submitted online.
goodmorningwilton.com
Town of Wilton Now Offers Free Property Alert System to Protect Residents Against Scammers
The following article was written from a press release from the Town of Wilton. Property and mortgage fraud has increased across the country, with scammers recording false documents against property owners. Recently, news reports told the story of a property in Newtown sold without the owner’s permission or knowledge.
RELATED PEOPLE
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Real Estate Report (August 19-25, 2022): Seven Properties Change Hands
Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 19-25, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven residential properties transferred to new owners. That’s the same number of transfers recorded the previous week. Four...
Comments / 0