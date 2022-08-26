Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?Evie M.Auburndale, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
Inside the Magic
Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap
At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
floridapolitics.com
Land war: Universal defends itself in lawsuit over ‘Epic Universe’ land deal
The legal fight over the land has deepened. Defending itself in a lawsuit, Universal argued it was not aware of any other existing deals for the land that Universal bought for its Epic Universe theme park in Orlando. Earlier this year, Fourth Watch Acquisitions filed a $250 million lawsuit claiming...
995qyk.com
Hope Is A Great Family Dog And Is Looking For A Fur-Ever Home
Hope is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Hope is a great family dog and is looking for a fur-ever home. She is a seven month old Pit mix who loves dogs of all sizes. Hope is a great family dog and is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
995qyk.com
Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach
There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
orlandoweekly.com
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million
Want to live out your rural Florida dreams? Got a cool $2.4 million in your pocket?. Then, check out this rustic cabin on a secluded property in Lake Wales. The cabin sits tucked away on a private drive, greeting visitors with a pleasant roll through the woods before welcoming them with its wide open front porch. The 3-bed, 2-bath log cabin looks out on a gorgeous private pond.
Popular Dunedin waterfront restaurant Bon Appétit will soon have new owners
Don’t worry, the fine dining eatery and its menu aren’t going anywhere.
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
Pumpkin Patches! Halloween! Fall Events! Hooray! . The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family pumpkin patch FUN! We are continuing to update and […]
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey will open to guests in September
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey, restored to its 1927 glory, will open to guests in September
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music
West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida
A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers.
Get paid $1,300 to binge 13 Stephen King movie adaptations
USDish.com is looking for one lucky scary movie lover to binge watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels.
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based pay model, but not without criticism
Dunedin-based Feinstein Group has implemented the structure at all of its properties.
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?
According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
Retired Air Force pilot, grandma returns to cockpit to fly with Southwest
A retired Air Force pilot and North Texas grandmother has returned to the cockpit amid pilot shortages across many airlines.
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway
A Brooklyn apartment developer looking to expand into new markets has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at large west Lakeland warehousing and shipping centers. Welcome Canary, a 160-unit apartment complex, broke ground last week at 1010 Browning Road. It is...
Comments / 2