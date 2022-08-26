ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guLwq_0hW4NSlQ00

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has warned that people will die this winter as the October energy price cap is set to soar 80 per cent.

The energy price cap will increase from the current £1,971 to £3,549 from 1 October , regulator Ofgem has announced.

Reacting to the announcement this morning, Mr Lewis said the most vulnerable will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills.

“I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true,” Mr Lewis wrote.

“Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.

“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due to unaffordability of an 80 per cent so far energy price cap hike.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpYpg_0hW4NSlQ00

He added that the situation is a “genuine social and financial catastrophe that is putting lives at risk”.

“The price cap is actually a cap on the standing charges and unit rates that you pay, they have gone up by around 80 per cent.

“The figure that's quoted, the £3,549, is what the cap would be for someone who has typical usage - of course, most people don't have typical usage, they're more or less. That means there is no maximum amount that you can pay for gas or electricity.

“You could easily be paying £5,000 or £10,000 a year if you have high usage.

“I worry terribly for some of those who have disabled children or disabilities themselves who need lots of electrical equipment to keep their houses warm because of medical conditions.”

On the January price cap increase, Mr Lewis said costs could go up another 51 per cent.

“And that is not such a crystal ball prediction because we are seven months through the 10-month assessment period for the January price cap,” he said.

Mr Lewis added: “So if we look at the totality across the winter, from October until March, you are probably talking on typical use an average bill of over £4,400 a year, typical pro rata - it is totally unaffordable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDhTx_0hW4NSlQ00

It comes as chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the increase in the energy price cap would cause “stress and anxiety” for people but that the government was working to develop more options to support households.

“I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners,” he said.

“While Putin is driving up energy prices in revenge for our support of Ukraine's brave struggle for freedom, I am working flat out to develop options for further support.

“This will mean the incoming prime minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible.”

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said urged the government to act to protect the public from soaring energy bills. She accused ministers of being nowhere to be seen on the morning of the announcement.

The StepChange debt charity said a third of its new clients were in energy arrears in July, before the latest rise, and this could rise to more than half after the next price cap increase in January.

Chief executive Phil Andrew said: “Household budgets are being pushed to the absolute limit and it's inevitable this will lead to more people experiencing debt.

“The demand for debt advice is rising across the sector as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

“Many of our existing clients are also having to amend their arrangements as they can no longer afford their previous payments.”

Comments / 155

49 state of mind
3d ago

I’m not a fortune teller but when 1 out of 6 Americans are behind on their electric bill!!! This will be 4 out of 6 by winter 🥶. Thank Biden and his WAR ON OIL 😡

Reply(28)
94
its not
3d ago

We know this fact and can thank one man for this situation. Obiden and his magic death pen. His President Trump jealousies and derangements have driven this man to make terrible decisions that WILL ultimately cause the freezing deaths to many this winter...

Reply(1)
56
Carol G
3d ago

Yup…there will be multiple house fires and carbon monoxide poisoning too. Remember Biden’s campaign speech about how it was going to be a cold and dark winter if we re-elected Donald Trump? Yeah….let that sink in this winter as you freeze to death, cause our oil reserves are gone and our oil supply has been completely shut off.

Reply(1)
31
Related
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ofgem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

People will die this winter due to high energy prices – Martin Lewis

People will die this winter because of the energy price cap rise, Martin Lewis has said.The cap come into effect for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales on default energy tariffs on October 1, and will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again.The consumer champion said the situation is a “genuine social and financial catastrophe that is putting lives at risk”, as he predicted a further 51% rise in January.Mr Lewis told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “I’ve been accused of catastrophising over this situation.“Well, the reason I have catastrophised is this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nearly one in four ‘won’t turn on heating this winter’ as energy bills soar

Nearly one in four adults plan never to turn their heating on this winter, polling suggests, as average bills are set to rocket while the temperature drops.This figure is even higher for parents with children under 18, according to a Savanta ComRes survey carried out before the new price cap was announced.The pollsters asked more than 2,000 UK adults how they would respond to increasing energy prices over the winter – 23% said they would not turn their heating on at all, rising to 27% among parents with under-18s.Seven in 10 (69%) said they would switch their heating on less,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Pensioner, 80, says she would be ‘better off dead’ than trying to cope with soaring winter energy bills

A pensioner said she would be “better off dead” than trying to cope with soaring energy bills. Sheila Correll, 80, from Lincolnshire said she showers less, washes some clothes by hand and has cut out luxuries in an attempt to save money on gas and electric bills but now says pensioners can not go on. The energy price cap will increase 80 per cent from the current £1,971 to £3,549 on 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.The pensioner, who receives £184-a-week and currently pays £96 a month on her gas bill said the coming increases will make her situation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise

People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy