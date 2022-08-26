ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Stoke City: Lewis Baker earns win for Potters

Lewis Baker's long-range strike gave Stoke City a hard-fought 1-0 win at Blackburn in front of their rumoured new manager Alex Neil. Stoke's captain Baker settled the contest in the 27th minute with a 25-yard strike of unerring accuracy that arrowed into the bottom corner for his second goal this term.
SkySports

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
SkySports

Premier League

Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,328. L Díaz (3'3rd minute, 85'85th minute) T Alexander-Arnold (28'28th minute) V van Dijk (45'45th minute) C Mepham (46'46th minute ogown goal) F Carvalho (80'80th minute) Bournemouth 0.
SkySports

Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal

West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
SkySports

The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's

A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
SkySports

Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross maintains Seagulls' sharp start to Premier League season

Brighton maintained their fantastic start to the season as Pascal Gross scored in a 1-0 win over Leeds, who were criticised for "freestyling" by boss Jesse Marsch. It was looking like another one of those days for Brighton in front of goal after squandering multiple chances but Gross showed the required calmness on 66 minutes to slide his dominant side in front.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Burnley, Hull win; Reading go top

Josh Brownhill scored twice for Burnley as they thrashed Wigan 5-1 to earn their second win in the Championship this season. Burnley's success was their first in five league games and saw them move up into sixth in the table. They took the lead through Jay Rodriguez before Brownhill added...
