Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Stoke City: Lewis Baker earns win for Potters
Lewis Baker's long-range strike gave Stoke City a hard-fought 1-0 win at Blackburn in front of their rumoured new manager Alex Neil. Stoke's captain Baker settled the contest in the 27th minute with a 25-yard strike of unerring accuracy that arrowed into the bottom corner for his second goal this term.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger
Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
What's going wrong for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa? Style questions, formation changes and injuries all part of slow start
Aston Villa are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League after losing three of their first four matches - and now face daunting tests against Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa supporters booed off their side following defeat at home to West Ham and Steven Gerrard is coming under...
Premier League
Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,328. L Díaz (3'3rd minute, 85'85th minute) T Alexander-Arnold (28'28th minute) V van Dijk (45'45th minute) C Mepham (46'46th minute ogown goal) F Carvalho (80'80th minute) Bournemouth 0.
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal
West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
Liverpool considering £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Liverpool are considering a £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Tottenham are in talks to sign Leeds winger Daniel James. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals. Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports...
The Hundred: Manchester Originals take emphatic victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston
Manchester Originals defeated Birmingham Phoenix as they secured a dominant victory at Edgbaston. The Originals left Phoenix needing to reach a target of 155 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Phil Salt made the major contribution to the Manchester team's 154 for six wickets total, scoring 56...
Nick Pope exclusive interview: Newcastle goalkeeper discusses his new club, England hopes and Burger King fame
Of all the hundreds of millions of pounds the new owners have invested in Newcastle's squad since taking over, the £10m they spent on Nick Pope may prove to be the shrewdest acquisition of them all. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Burnley over the summer, is slowly getting used...
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
Ref Watch: Should Man City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Fabian Schar have been sent off?
Should Erling Haaland and Fabian Schar have been sent off in their respective games this weekend? Dermot Gallagher discusses these and more in Ref Watch. INCIDENT: Erling Haaland caught Joachim Andersen in the head with a high boot as both went for the ball. No card was shown to the Man City striker.
Antony: Manchester United close to agreeing deal near £85m with Ajax for Brazilian winger
Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Ajax for forward Antony. United's latest offer is thought to be close to the €100m (£85m) fee wanted by Ajax, a price which includes add-ons. Antony was once again left out of the Ajax squad for Sunday's game at...
England player ratings: Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes combine to fire England to series-levelling success
Ben Stokes was at the heart of a stunning, series-levelling second Test win for England, while Ben Foakes and James Anderson were among the other star performers as we dish out our player ratings from Emirates Old Trafford... Zak Crawley - 7 38. Progress. Not many can have been reassured...
The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's
A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix falter in play-off pursuit with defeat to Manchester Originals
Birmingham Phoenix failed to book their spot in The Hundred play-offs as they succumbed to an 18-run defeat to Manchester Originals, who in turn stay in the hunt for a top-three spot with a game to go. Story of the match. Birmingham would have guaranteed their passage through to the...
Tyrone's Conor McKenna to return to AFL | Colin O'Riordan retires from Australian Rules
The Tyrone footballers are set to receive a significant setback with Conor McKenna returning to Australian Rules. McKenna played for the Essendon Bombers between 2015 and 2020. He then came home and made an immediate impact for the Red Hands, helping them to the All-Ireland title in 2021. The Eglish...
Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross maintains Seagulls' sharp start to Premier League season
Brighton maintained their fantastic start to the season as Pascal Gross scored in a 1-0 win over Leeds, who were criticised for "freestyling" by boss Jesse Marsch. It was looking like another one of those days for Brighton in front of goal after squandering multiple chances but Gross showed the required calmness on 66 minutes to slide his dominant side in front.
Martin Dubravka: Manchester United agree deal in principle for Newcastle goalkeeper
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Newcastle to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The 33-year-old will move to Old Trafford on loan. Man Utd will have the option to make the deal permanent - an option that will become obligatory depending on the number of appearances Dubravka makes.
A ‘monsoon on steroids’ has submerged a third of Pakistan
Monsoons flooded the streets of Karachi in July. Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than 1,000 people have died in devastating flooding.
EFL goals and round-up: Burnley, Hull win; Reading go top
Josh Brownhill scored twice for Burnley as they thrashed Wigan 5-1 to earn their second win in the Championship this season. Burnley's success was their first in five league games and saw them move up into sixth in the table. They took the lead through Jay Rodriguez before Brownhill added...
