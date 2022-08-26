Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO