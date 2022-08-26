ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altered Images: Mascara Streakz review – Clare Grogan is reinvented as a retro disco diva

By Dave Simpson
‘The heartbreaks behind the glamour’ … Clare Grogan of Altered Images

As a teenager, Clare Grogan started out as a left-field Siouxsie type, became a colourful, ribbon-wearing pop star and memorably starred in Gregory’s Girl. Now, Altered Images’ first album in (gulp) 39 years reinvents her again, as a retro-modern disco diva. Picking up where the shimmering Don’t Talk to Me About Love left off in 1983, this is 80s-influenced electropop given a contemporary polish.

Other original members are long departed, and Grogan wrote with her husband Stephen Lironi, who joined Altered Images in 1982, songwriter Robert Hodgens (AKA Bobby Bluebell) and Bernard Butler, working around his kitchen table. Grogan has called Mascara Streakz her most personal album and the dozen tracks explore life’s ups and downs, glimpsing the heartbreaks behind the glamour.

The giggly teen has transformed into a mature woman, but Grogan’s voice is stronger now, powering Colour of My Dreams and Home, big-chorused anthems about survival and disappointments. The title track and sparkly Glitter Ball celebrate nightlife and – as Bryan Ferry put it – dancing away the heartache. Chic-like guitar and bass drive the funky Changing My Luck, while Double Reflection knowingly references New Order’s Blue Monday.

Amid some formulaic tracks, Your Life Is Mine is a welcome and superb curveball, Grogan’s darker tale of “an ocean of tears, the fury of the years” delivered over Cocteau Twins-type shimmering guitars.

Good mourning Britain: how chillout music soundtracked the death of Diana

What was the soundtrack to Diana, Princess of Wales’s death? Surely Elton John’s Candle in the Wind 1997? After all, it’s the biggest-selling UK single of all time. But no: if you were listening to Radio 1 – and back in late summer 1997, tens of millions still were – the musical backdrop to Diana’s death was downbeat trip-hop and ambient techno. It was Apollo 440. It was the Sabres of Paradise. It was the Aloof. It was chillout music.
The Gold Machine review – Iain Sinclair confronts imperial ancestors in Peru trek

Accompanying the book of the same name, Iain Sinclair extends his psychogeographic franchise out to the New World in this lightly dramatised documentary, which traces the 1891 trek of his great-grandfather Arthur Sinclair into the Amazon jungle to set up a coffee plantation for the Peruvian Corporation of London. Kicking off with testimony from the Asháninka people whose land was hijacked, his stated aim is a Conradian voyage upriver – only reversing the “romance” surrounding the colonial plunder of the time and still stinking out certain culture-war circles today.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Families flee as India demolishes 100-metre towers outside Delhi

Indian authorities have demolished two illegally constructed skyscrapers in a wide plume of dust debris outside Delhi, razing the tallest structures ever pulled down in the country in less than 10 seconds. Crowds watching the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and clapped as the 103 metre (338ft)...
Fab abs, Nicole Kidman. But this frantic effort to look half your age is frankly demeaning

Nicole Kidman, 55, is not only an excellent, award-winning actress and reportedly good company, witty and clever. Next month’s cover of Perfect magazine reveals that she also possesses the latest weapon in the anti-ageing armoury, namely muscles. Furthermore, unlike the deep-frozen facial impact of Botox for holding back the years, these are muscles that move – if Kidman’s reverse plank, also pictured, is any guide.
