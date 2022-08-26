ODNR set to break ground on wetland project as part of DeWine’s ‘H2Ohio’ initiative

TROTWOOD — Later this morning, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will break ground on the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project in Trotwood.

The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. on North Snyder Road, according to a release from ODNR.

“H2Ohio is Governor DeWine’s long-term, data-driven approach to provide clean and safe water to Ohio,” according to the press release.

Back in May, Gov. Mike Dewine announced that $3 million in funding that would be given to nine counties in Ohio in the hopes of improving water quality in the Ohio River Basin.

The first round of “H2Ohio” grants, awarded in October, gave a total of $4.3 million to ten wetland projects.

