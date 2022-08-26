Read full article on original website
Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday after her car broke down Saturday. Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone.
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Kimber’s mother also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 injured in off-duty ‘zoomies’
A Knox County Sheriff's Office K-9 is on two weeks of bed rest following an off duty injury.
Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway. Police said Patterson called her...
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
Morristown police searching for woman last seen on Sunday
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said Monday it was looking for a 47-year-old woman who was missing. Officials said Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy told a person that her vehicle broke down in south Morristown on Saturday. But when that person arrived at the car, police said Ivy was not there.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
Bearden Middle School evacuated for natural gas leak
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak, department officials said. “All children are safe at this time. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” KFD officials said. After securing the leak, crews double...
One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff's Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake.
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
Douglas Lake drowning victim was student at Jefferson County High School
Police have confirmed the victim of a Thursday evening drowning was a high school student in neighboring Jefferson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported 14-year-old Tristan Eilers of White Pine was found in the Leadvale Lake Access area of Douglas Lake and was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Search continues for missing Tazewell man
Ralph Lee Clark was reported missing by his father in April 2022 in Tazewell, Tenn. according to police, who are now asking the public to help find him.
Deadly virus found in kittens at a Morristown shelter
Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.
Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking those in the Davis Chapel area to be on alert after a possible child abduction attempt. The incident reportedly happened Thursday morning when a 16-year-old student was waiting for his bus. A dark sedan approached the teen, and a large male stepped out of the car and opened the trunk, officials said, prompting the teen to run, dropping his backpack.
Tanasi Golf Club back open less than two days after clubhouse fire
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
Passion for flying: Family remembers pilot after fatal plane crash
A deadly plane crash that took place at the Campbell County Airport has left the community and the family of the pilot, Jimmy Cole, grieving the tragic loss.
