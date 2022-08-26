Read full article on original website
Oil edges down as inflation expected to impact fuel demand
(Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, paring some gains from the previous session, as the market feared that more aggressive interest rates hikes from central banks may lead to a global economic slowdown and soften fuel demand. Brent crude futures for October settlement dropped 56 cents, or 0.5%, to $104.53...
Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group’s petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas...
Stocks and bonds slump, dollar hot as rate fever takes hold
LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks slumped on Monday as the growing risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe inflicted fresh pain on bond markets and pushed the dollar to new 20-year highs, just as recession fears mount. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking...
Wall Street dips as rate hike concerns remain
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes dipped on Monday, adding to last week’s sharp losses, as concerns remained about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases to fight inflation even if they result in an economic slowdown. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S....
Job vacancies rose in July, dashing Fed hopes for cooling
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of open jobs in the United States rose in July after three months of declines, a sign that employers are still urgently seeking workers despite a weakening economy and high inflation. The increase that the government reported Tuesday will be a disappointment for Federal Reserve officials, who are seeking to cool hiring and the economy by raising short-term interest rates to try to slow borrowing and spending, which tend to fuel inflation. Fed officials hope that their policies will serve primarily to reduce job openings and spare workers the pain of widespread layoffs and higher unemployment. There were 11.2 million open jobs available on the last day of July — nearly two jobs, on average, for every unemployed person — up from 11 million in June. June’s figure was also revised sharply higher. “The Fed has made very little progress in terms of narrowing the gap between labor supply and demand,” Aneta Markowska, chief economist at investment bank Jefferies, wrote in a research note.
U.S. to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. The COVIDTests.gov website, set up during the Omicron variant record surge in cases,...
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announces initiative to raise $160 million in emergency funds for flood-ravaged Pakistan
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced a global campaign to raise $160 million in emergency funds for Pakistan amid catastrophic floods responsible for more than 1,100 deaths in the country since June.
Bitcoin dips below $20,000
(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close. It is down 58.7% from the year’s...
Germany’s €9 train tickets scheme ‘saved 1.8m tons of CO2 emissions’
Germany’s three-month experiment with €9 tickets for a month’s unlimited travel on regional train networks, trams and buses saved about 1.8m tons of CO2 emissions, it has been claimed. Since its introduction on 1 June to cut fuel consumption and relieve a cost of living crisis, about...
Lever Style Chairman Sees ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing for Apparel Industry
Hong Kong-based apparel production firm Lever Style reported growth during the first six months of 2022, but chairman and executive director Stanley Szeto sees “storm clouds forming on the horizon” that could offset the industry’s post-Covid rebound. In a Nutshell: Lever Style’s first half of 2022 revenue increased by 65 percent from the year ago period. Profits jumped 195 percent, which Szeto attributed to rising consumer demand post-pandemic. Despite these gains, the company, which owns and manages manufacturing operations spanning China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and Indonesia, “was again saddled with supply chain challenges” over the past six months, stemming primarily from Covid lockdowns...
Pakistan says IMF board has approved over $1.1 billion in bailout funds
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout programme, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said, which will release $1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped country. He also said the IMF had agreed to extend the programme by a...
Taiwan’s China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal
(Reuters) -Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by...
Light Street Capital to vote against Zendesk’s $10.2 billion go-private deal
(Reuters) -Zendesk Inc investor Light Street Capital Management said it would vote against the software company’s $10.2 billion deal to go private and instead proposed that it remain a standalone public company and find a new top boss. Light Street, which manages funds that own more than 2% of...
Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip U.S. economy into recession
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday that she was very worried that the Federal Reserve was going to tip the nation’s economy into recession and that interest rate hikes would put people out of work. “Do you know what’s worse than high prices and a...
More western tech companies set out Russian exit plans
STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Western technology companies, including Ericsson and Nokia, announced plans for complete exits from Russia on Monday, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates. Ericsson said it will gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, while its Finnish rival Nokia said it also...
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co will build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the two companies said on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where...
