#5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Season openers are strange. There are years when the Irish have an absolute doormat on the schedule and fans — while excited for a new season — are also a little subdued by the delicious cupcake. Then you have years like this when the first game of the season is an absolute banger, and you start to question the wisdom of god for having such a tough game that may decide how the 11 games left are ultimately viewed.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO