Notre Dame Football: A Notre Dame Football Schedule Playlist
It’s not healthy to bottle up your feelings, so what better way to work through the excitement and the stress of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fandom than a playlist about as complicated and confusing? As a newly obsessed runner, I’ve learned it’s all about the right playlist and have picked a song for each game on the schedule as we brace for the highs and lows. Enjoy.
2022 Notre Dame Football: Ohio State Buckeyes Week
#5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Season openers are strange. There are years when the Irish have an absolute doormat on the schedule and fans — while excited for a new season — are also a little subdued by the delicious cupcake. Then you have years like this when the first game of the season is an absolute banger, and you start to question the wisdom of god for having such a tough game that may decide how the 11 games left are ultimately viewed.
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Ohio State Buckeyes Week
Good lord, why does drinking on a Saturday at age 31 mean still feeling hungover 40+ hours later? And now I have to lead this meeting and deal with people like Steve, the guy who can’t help but make small talk about the weather, and Emily, who consistently doesn’t understand how to use the mute function, despite it being over two years since COVID happened??
