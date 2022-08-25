Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
srnnews.com
U.S. to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. The COVIDTests.gov website, set up during the Omicron variant record surge in cases,...
Saudi woman sentenced to 45 years in prison for social media posts
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Saudi woman's social media posts has resulted in a 45-years prison sentence, as the country continues to crack down on dissent. Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani was convicted of "using the internet to tear the social fabric" and "violating public order by using social media," according to the human rights group Dawn.
Justice department details conclusions from FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – live
In overnight court filing, DoJ says it was ‘likely’ efforts had been made to move and hide documents – follow all the latest news
Biden, Putin, and more memorialize Mikhail Gorbachev: 'A man of remarkable vision'
World leaders past and present are paying tribute to former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91. "Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision," President Biden said in a statement. His radical reforms "were the acts of a rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it." French President Emmanuel Macron also offered his condolences, describing Gorbachev as "a man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians." And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chimed in, as well,...
srnnews.com
Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation’s crude exports. Brent...
srnnews.com
Goldman Sachs to lift COVID protocols – memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc will lift pandemic-era protocols at its offices effective Sept. 6, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. The Wall Street investment bank had already called its employees back to the office full time in June last year, although it relaxed those requirements during periods when coronavirus cases surged, sources familiar with the matter said.
