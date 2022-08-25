World leaders past and present are paying tribute to former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91. "Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision," President Biden said in a statement. His radical reforms "were the acts of a rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it." French President Emmanuel Macron also offered his condolences, describing Gorbachev as "a man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians." And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chimed in, as well,...

POLITICS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO