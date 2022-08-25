ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Afghan Refugees#Resettlement Afghans#Taliban#Abu Dhabi#The Media Line
srnnews.com

U.S. to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. The COVIDTests.gov website, set up during the Omicron variant record surge in cases,...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Saudi woman sentenced to 45 years in prison for social media posts

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Saudi woman's social media posts has resulted in a 45-years prison sentence, as the country continues to crack down on dissent. Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani was convicted of "using the internet to tear the social fabric" and "violating public order by using social media," according to the human rights group Dawn.
MIDDLE EAST
The Week

Biden, Putin, and more memorialize Mikhail Gorbachev: 'A man of remarkable vision'

World leaders past and present are paying tribute to former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91. "Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision," President Biden said in a statement. His radical reforms "were the acts of a rare leader –  one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it." French President Emmanuel Macron also offered his condolences, describing Gorbachev as "a man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians." And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chimed in, as well,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
United Arab Emirates
srnnews.com

Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation’s crude exports. Brent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Goldman Sachs to lift COVID protocols – memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc will lift pandemic-era protocols at its offices effective Sept. 6, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. The Wall Street investment bank had already called its employees back to the office full time in June last year, although it relaxed those requirements during periods when coronavirus cases surged, sources familiar with the matter said.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy