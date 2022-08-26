Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
John Wall has spent more than a decade in NBA and has been named an All-Star. But he says a series of injuries and personal hardships took a toll on his mental state.
