Pakistan says IMF board has approved over $1.1 billion in bailout funds
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout programme, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said, which will release $1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped country. He also said the IMF had agreed to extend the programme by a...
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announces initiative to raise $160 million in emergency funds for flood-ravaged Pakistan
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced a global campaign to raise $160 million in emergency funds for Pakistan amid catastrophic floods responsible for more than 1,100 deaths in the country since June.
A ‘monsoon on steroids’ has submerged a third of Pakistan
Monsoons flooded the streets of Karachi in July. Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than 1,000 people have died in devastating flooding.
Germany’s €9 train tickets scheme ‘saved 1.8m tons of CO2 emissions’
Germany’s three-month experiment with €9 tickets for a month’s unlimited travel on regional train networks, trams and buses saved about 1.8m tons of CO2 emissions, it has been claimed. Since its introduction on 1 June to cut fuel consumption and relieve a cost of living crisis, about...
Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group’s petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas...
Lever Style Chairman Sees ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing for Apparel Industry
Hong Kong-based apparel production firm Lever Style reported growth during the first six months of 2022, but chairman and executive director Stanley Szeto sees “storm clouds forming on the horizon” that could offset the industry’s post-Covid rebound. In a Nutshell: Lever Style’s first half of 2022 revenue increased by 65 percent from the year ago period. Profits jumped 195 percent, which Szeto attributed to rising consumer demand post-pandemic. Despite these gains, the company, which owns and manages manufacturing operations spanning China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and Indonesia, “was again saddled with supply chain challenges” over the past six months, stemming primarily from Covid lockdowns...
Taiwan’s China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal
(Reuters) -Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by...
Light Street Capital to vote against Zendesk’s $10.2 billion go-private deal
(Reuters) -Zendesk Inc investor Light Street Capital Management said it would vote against the software company’s $10.2 billion deal to go private and instead proposed that it remain a standalone public company and find a new top boss. Light Street, which manages funds that own more than 2% of...
Oil slides more than $4 on inflation and Iraq exports
HOUSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell about $4 a barrel on Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as unrest in Iraq has not put a dent in the OPEC nation's crude exports.
Stocks and bonds slump, dollar hot as rate fever takes hold
LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks slumped on Monday as the growing risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe inflicted fresh pain on bond markets and pushed the dollar to new 20-year highs, just as recession fears mount. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking...
More western tech companies set out Russian exit plans
STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Western technology companies, including Ericsson and Nokia, announced plans for complete exits from Russia on Monday, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates. Ericsson said it will gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, while its Finnish rival Nokia said it also...
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co will build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the two companies said on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where...
