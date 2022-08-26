ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
srnnews.com

Pakistan says IMF board has approved over $1.1 billion in bailout funds

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout programme, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said, which will release $1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped country. He also said the IMF had agreed to extend the programme by a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radhika Roy
Person
Gautam Adani
srnnews.com

Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group’s petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Lever Style Chairman Sees ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing for Apparel Industry

Hong Kong-based apparel production firm Lever Style reported growth during the first six months of 2022, but chairman and executive director Stanley Szeto sees “storm clouds forming on the horizon” that could offset the industry’s post-Covid rebound. In a Nutshell: Lever Style’s first half of 2022 revenue increased by 65 percent from the year ago period. Profits jumped 195 percent, which Szeto attributed to rising consumer demand post-pandemic. Despite these gains, the company, which owns and manages manufacturing operations spanning China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and Indonesia, “was again saddled with supply chain challenges” over the past six months, stemming primarily from Covid lockdowns...
BEAUTY & FASHION
srnnews.com

Taiwan’s China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal

(Reuters) -Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndtv#Curbs#New Delhi#Business Industry#Linus Business#Adani Group#Indian
srnnews.com

Stocks and bonds slump, dollar hot as rate fever takes hold

LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks slumped on Monday as the growing risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe inflicted fresh pain on bond markets and pushed the dollar to new 20-year highs, just as recession fears mount. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

More western tech companies set out Russian exit plans

STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Western technology companies, including Ericsson and Nokia, announced plans for complete exits from Russia on Monday, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates. Ericsson said it will gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, while its Finnish rival Nokia said it also...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Honda Motor, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery plant

TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co will build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the two companies said on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy