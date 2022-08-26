ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
srnnews.com

U.S. to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. The COVIDTests.gov website, set up during the Omicron variant record surge in cases,...
U.S. POLITICS
srnnews.com

Taiwan’s China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal

(Reuters) -Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam approved a plan Tuesday to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 migrants on a cruise ship moored in the Dutch capital’s port as the Netherlands seeks to end an accommodation crisis that last week saw hundreds of asylum-seekers sleeping outside a reception center. The ship...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to 'see out the end of the world' after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (but not his property!)

Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Europe#Shanghai#Factbox Latest#Asia Pacific#Chinese
Sourcing Journal

Lever Style Chairman Sees ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing for Apparel Industry

Hong Kong-based apparel production firm Lever Style reported growth during the first six months of 2022, but chairman and executive director Stanley Szeto sees “storm clouds forming on the horizon” that could offset the industry’s post-Covid rebound. In a Nutshell: Lever Style’s first half of 2022 revenue increased by 65 percent from the year ago period. Profits jumped 195 percent, which Szeto attributed to rising consumer demand post-pandemic. Despite these gains, the company, which owns and manages manufacturing operations spanning China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and Indonesia, “was again saddled with supply chain challenges” over the past six months, stemming primarily from Covid lockdowns...
BEAUTY & FASHION
srnnews.com

Pakistan says IMF board has approved over $1.1 billion in bailout funds

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout programme, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said, which will release $1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped country. He also said the IMF had agreed to extend the programme by a...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Stocks and bonds slump, dollar hot as rate fever takes hold

LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks slumped on Monday as the growing risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe inflicted fresh pain on bond markets and pushed the dollar to new 20-year highs, just as recession fears mount. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Wall Street dips as rate hike concerns remain

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes dipped on Monday, adding to last week’s sharp losses, as concerns remained about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases to fight inflation even if they result in an economic slowdown. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S....
STOCKS
srnnews.com

More western tech companies set out Russian exit plans

STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Western technology companies, including Ericsson and Nokia, announced plans for complete exits from Russia on Monday, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates. Ericsson said it will gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, while its Finnish rival Nokia said it also...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Honda Motor, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery plant

TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co will build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the two companies said on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where...
BUSINESS

