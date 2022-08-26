Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: UN nuclear envoy sets off for Zaporizhzhia; Russia shelling routes to plant, Zelenskiy says – live
IAEA inspectors set off for Russian-held Ukrainian nuclear plant
A team led by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency set off from Kyiv on Wednesday for a Russian-held nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine that has sparked global concern. "We are now finally moving," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday with a 13-strong team, told reporters before heading off.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Gazprom says it will halt gas supplies to France’s Engie, cites lack of payment
PARIS (Reuters) -Russia’s Gazprom said on Tuesday it would fully suspend gas deliveries to major European utility Engie from Thursday in a dispute over contracts, a move which will deepen concerns about Europe’s winter energy supply. Europe is already on notice that Gazprom will shut off the Nord...
U.S. to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. The COVIDTests.gov website, set up during the Omicron variant record surge in cases,...
Marketmind: Another brick in the wall
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The last Soviet president has died and is to be buried with a Russia he brought closer to Europe at loggerheads once more, and a wall of worry looming over markets and politics. read more.
Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% in Q2, seen slowing in H2
ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% annually in the second quarter of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the full-year growth forecast stood at 4%, pointing a drop in economic activity in the second half of the year reflecting weaker demand conditions.
Taiwan’s China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal
(Reuters) -Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced...
