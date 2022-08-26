Thursday Football: Pine Forest blanks Tate in season opener, Pace wins with late field goal

A roundup of the area's season-opening high school football games from Thursday, Aug. 25:

Pine Forest 34, Tate 0

Below overcast skies Thursday night, Pine Forest began its 2022 title chase in front of its home crowd. This comes after being the area's only football program that didn't play a Kickoff Classic contest last week.

And while it wasn't a perfect season opener, the Panhandle's best team a year ago didn't appear to have that much rust, either.

The Eagles were dominant right out of the gates and after halftime, scoring on their first two drives of the game and their first two possessions in the second half. That all contributed to a shutout victory over Tate from Lon R. Wise Stadium. Five different players reached the end zone for Pine Forest, which enjoyed its first season-opening victory since 2019.

"I thought our guys came out with a lot of intensity and played well," Eagles head coach Ronnie Douglas said. "We scored in our first couple drives there and the defense, of course, did a heck of a job shutting them down, so I was really proud of that."

Aggies preview: Aggies look to find stability, success after rock bottom in 2021 season

Eagles preview: "Big Dog" Pine Forest not consumed with hype, focused on work directly ahead

Meanwhile, Tate struggled to string together much offense and never entered the red zone during the night. The Aggies were blanked in a season opener for the second time in three years.

"I think our defense is in front of our offense. We made a lot of young mistakes tonight," Tate head coach Rhett Summerford said. "I figure we were going to make some mistakes, but we had opportunities early to be in a football game with a good team. (Pine Forest) is a good team, but we missed those opportunities."

Here's three takeaways from the Eagles' opening-night win:

'I'm just glad to be back'

This year's Eagles squad features so many threats that can sprint to pay dirt, much like last year's state runner-up roster. However, the player first to light up the scoreboard Thursday night is brand new to the team.

Transferring from Lighthouse Private Christian Academy and overcoming a broken wrist during the offseason, Deontae Reinhardt made the most of his first target.

Single-covered on the outside near the Pine Forest sideline, the senior athlete got his defender to bite on a stop-and-go route. Senior quarterback T.J. Wilson found Reinhardt in stride for a 47-yard touchdown reception.

Not bad for your first time touching the ball.

"There was just a lot going through my head. I just want it real bad," Reinhardt said. "I've been itching to get on the field.

"I'm just glad to be back, I was out in the offseason due to an injury. But it's grind time, it's up from here."

PNJ Most Underrated: Which overlooked Pensacola-area football stars will excel in 2022?

PNJ Top Prospects: Who are the top 10 Pensacola-area prospects entering the 2022 slate?

Reinhardt showed his focus on the team's next possession. The receiver ran an out-breaking route, but Wilson's pass was underthrown and nearly intercepted by Aggies cornerback Johnathon Rick. The ball bounced off Rick's hands and into Reinhardt's, who then made a defender miss and raced down the sideline before being stopped at the Tate 4-yard line.

The hosts eventually ended that drive with a short scoring plunge from junior Tyquan Hunter.

Later, Reinhardt took snaps at quarterback and handled returns on special teams. But in his eyes, his largest impact this year will be as a second outside option next to Minnesota commit and former Lighthouse teammate Donielle Hayes.

"I really think I'm going to help us at wide receiver," Reinhardt said. "I feel like we have a good quarterback. T.J., he keeps us up."

Douglas added on Reinhardt: "He fits right in. He's a phenomenal athlete and I just like watching him work. ... Once he gets (the ball), he's pretty explosive."

'That's the stuff you work on'

For as well as the team started, Pine Forest stumbled into halftime following a fumble on special teams and a turnover on downs.

Kicking off to start the second half with the scoreboard reading 13-0, Douglas opted for an onside kick. The play was successfully executed as the Aggies weren't up on the kick.

"That's the stuff you work on. For us, since we didn't get to do that in the (Kickoff Classic), we worked on it in practice. … At that point, it was 13-0 and the game could've gone any way there," Douglas said.

The play shifted the energy of the night, as the Eagles marched down the field and extended their lead on a short Wilson keeper.

Tate produced a poor return on the ensuing kickoff and went 3-and-out. Pine Forest took little time taking advantage of the field position, as senior running back Kobe Johnson made it 27-0 on a 4-yard burst.

PNJ Top Transfers: Which Pensacola football players will make the most noise at new programs?

Questions to ponder: 25 questions 25 days before the 2022 regular season kicks off

The Eagles' final score came on defense early in the fourth quarter. Correctly reading a screen pass, junior defensive lineman Ryan McVay deflected a throw from Aggies quarterback Taite Davis. The ball landed in the mitts of senior defensive end Elijah Douglas, who rumbled 35 yards for his first career touchdown.

"The onside kick, the wind really went out of our sails after that. We just didn't have the confidence. We got to get some confidence, especially offensively," Summerford said. "But we're still O.K., that's what I tried to tell the team. We'll see where we're at, see where there's some deficiencies and we got to get better."

'We got to find ourselves and continue to get better'

Four of the Aggies' first nine plays from scrimmage went for negative yardage. Recovering a fumble forced by Jackson Perryclear in the second quarter, Tate had the ball at the Eagles 35, but could not convert a first down.

Those items, coupled with Pine Forest's second-half barrage, created a disappointing season debut. Nonetheless, the Aggies only have to look across the field to see how to overcome a bad first game.

Before ripping off 12 straight wins last season, the Eagles fell 21-14 in their opener against West Florida. The Jaguars coach at the time was none other than Rhett Summerford.

"At the end of their first game last year, (Pine Forest) was 0-1. Now, we're 0-1, there's no difference," Summerford said. "We got to find ourselves and continue to get better."

PNJ sports reporter Lucas Semb contributed to this story.

Pace 31, Choctaw 30

Pace and Choctaw dueled in a classic to open the 2021 season, with the Indians picking up the road victory after scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 7.7 seconds remaining in regulation.

The two teams met once again to get 2022 started, only this time the Patriots returned the favor.

Senior kicker Reice Griffith booted a 28-yard field goal with four seconds left to hand Pace a one-point victory over the Indians at Joe Etheredge Stadium. In what was his only attempt on the night, Griffith split the uprights for his first career game-winning kick.

"(I'm) extremely blessed to have the opportunity to kick a game-winner," Griffith said. "It’s every kicker's dream. I’m extremely humbled."

Patriots preview: Pace Patriots to unleash unknown players, elite kicking game to surprise their foes

Week 1 Football Preview: Capsules for first week of the 2022 Pensacola-area regular season

Griffith's kick was the seventh lead change between the two teams.

The visitors trailed 30-21 before sophomore quarterback Nick Simmons busted through the Choctaw defense for a 15-yard rush, trimming their deficit to two. Then, after senior defensive tackle Brandon Beckham wrapped up Indians star running back Cole Tabb behind the line of scrimmage to force a punt, Pace drove 40 yards in the final moments to set up Griffith.

"In the huddle, we all knew that their defense was gassed and all we needed to do was drive down and Reice would make a field goal to win the game," senior lineman Ashton Harrelson said. "We went no huddle and kept pounding it."

Simmons accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) while junior athlete Xakery Wiedner caught two scores on offense and intercepted a pair of passes on defense.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Thursday Football: Pine Forest blanks Tate in season opener, Pace wins with late field goal