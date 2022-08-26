SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will be offering its fall leaf mulch giveaway on three upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave. Mulch is available for those living in Sidney and Shelby County only. The giveaway will be held for Sidney residents only on Sept. 10 and for both Sidney and Shelby County residents on Sept. 17 and 24.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO