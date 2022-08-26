ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several emergency crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Sunday evening. Reports of a fire were called out around 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue near Forsythe Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. Video and images from the scene shows significant damage to...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man charged with murder of Dayton man found in detached garage

DAYTON — A man arrested after a multi-county police chase has been charged with the murder of a missing man found in a Dayton garage earlier this month. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Suspect sought in break-ins

MECHANICBURG – On Aug. 25 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into in the Village of Mechanicsburg. Multiple items were stolen including a loaded handgun. During this incident the suspect took a vehicle and left the vehicle in the local car dealership parking lot.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Sidney, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Sidney, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sidney Daily News

New firefighters sworn in

Carter Jenkins, St Paris, is sworn in by Andrew Bowsher, left, SIdney’s city manager, while Carter’s parents, Steve and Karla Jenkins, participate in the ceremony Monday at the Sidney Fire Department. Jenkins was one of four new firefighters joining the department. Nick Baker, Piqua, is sworn in by...
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
BROOKVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Daily News

-11:20 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of Dingman Street. -10:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report at Harmon Park on St. Marys Avenue. -10:13 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to a report of a...
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Fire Investigation#Structure Fire#Accident#Wilson Health#Sidney Fire#Em
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
WDTN

1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
TIPP CITY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City offers free mulch

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will be offering its fall leaf mulch giveaway on three upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave. Mulch is available for those living in Sidney and Shelby County only. The giveaway will be held for Sidney residents only on Sept. 10 and for both Sidney and Shelby County residents on Sept. 17 and 24.
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Huber Heights man killed in crash

TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced

Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
CLARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy