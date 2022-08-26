Read full article on original website
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Several emergency crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Sunday evening. Reports of a fire were called out around 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue near Forsythe Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. Video and images from the scene shows significant damage to...
No charges for homeowner who killed ex-boyfriend breaking in
Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said a grand jury declined to go forward with charges against the man for the incident on Sunday, July 31 that led to the death of 22-year-old James Rayl.
Man charged with murder of Dayton man found in detached garage
DAYTON — A man arrested after a multi-county police chase has been charged with the murder of a missing man found in a Dayton garage earlier this month. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Urbana Citizen
Suspect sought in break-ins
MECHANICBURG – On Aug. 25 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into in the Village of Mechanicsburg. Multiple items were stolen including a loaded handgun. During this incident the suspect took a vehicle and left the vehicle in the local car dealership parking lot.
Sidney Daily News
New firefighters sworn in
Carter Jenkins, St Paris, is sworn in by Andrew Bowsher, left, SIdney’s city manager, while Carter’s parents, Steve and Karla Jenkins, participate in the ceremony Monday at the Sidney Fire Department. Jenkins was one of four new firefighters joining the department. Nick Baker, Piqua, is sworn in by...
At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
-11:20 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of Dingman Street. -10:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report at Harmon Park on St. Marys Avenue. -10:13 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to a report of a...
Driver in reckless rollover crash ID’d
The man who died after reckless driving ended in a rollover crash Friday has been identified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police: Evicted Houston man kills 3, sets fire to lure them
HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment house set fire to the building to lure tenants from their homes then shot five of them — killing three — before officers fatally shot him as firefighters battled the blaze, authorities said. The attack...
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
CLAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch...
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person is hospitalized Saturday evening after an accident in Trotwood, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 man taken by Careflight to hospital after crash involving a Model-T in Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Salem Ave and Denlinger...
1 dead, firefighter taken to hospital after Sidney fire
Fire crews were advised that there was at least one person trapped inside the home. Sidney Fire said that crews were able to locate the occupant, however, they were determined to be dead.
Man taken by Careflight to hospital after crash involving Model-T in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — One man is hospitalized after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. >>Huber Heights man dies following rollover crash in Monroe Twp. Crews responded to the crash at around 12:57 p.m. at the intersection of Palestine Union City Road...
1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
Have you seen them? Police seek break-in suspects
According to the Vandalia Police Department, two unidentified men broke into a business on Poe Avenue before driving away in a black or dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country.
Man accused of impersonating parent, attempted kidnapping at Xenia school appears in court
XENIA — A Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child at an “Open House” event at a Greene County school appeared in court Monday morning. Reid Duran, 35, was arrested Aug. 22 after an incident at St. Brigid School....
Sidney Daily News
City offers free mulch
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will be offering its fall leaf mulch giveaway on three upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave. Mulch is available for those living in Sidney and Shelby County only. The giveaway will be held for Sidney residents only on Sept. 10 and for both Sidney and Shelby County residents on Sept. 17 and 24.
miamivalleytoday.com
Huber Heights man killed in crash
TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
Greene Co. Public Health to spray mosquito adulticide
According to Greene County Public Health, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, adulticide will be applied in the following areas:
