ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Commerce Implements New Multilateral Controls on Advanced Semiconductor and Gas Turbine Engine Technologies

By Jennifer Read
emsnow.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SecureAuth Announces General Availability of Arculix, Its Next-Gen Passwordless Continuous Authentication Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- SecureAuth, a leader in access management and authentication, announces the general availability of Arculix, a next-generation access management and continuous authentication platform. Driven by SecureAuth’s patented risk-based behavioral modeling engine, Arculix provides end users with a frictionless and passwordless digital journey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005248/en/ Arculix by SecureAuth User interface and mobile app for passwordless desktop SSO and continuous authentication for next-generation adaptive access and authentication. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Energous and e-peas Announce New Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit Supporting IoT Industrial, Retail and Medical Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and e-peas, a global leader in ultra-low power solutions for energy harvesting today announced the launch of a new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit featuring two e-peas evaluation boards and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge. Energous will demonstrate and hold training on the new evaluation kit at SIDO Lyon, the largest European showroom dedicated to IoT, AI, XR and robotics technology, on September 15, 2022, in Lyon, France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005210/en/ Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit from Energous and e-peas (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy