TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS. MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDWARDS, NORTHEASTERN KINNEY, WESTERN REAL. AND NORTHWESTERN UVALDE COUNTIES... At 836 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain across the warned area....
Hottest weather of the summer so far coming to SF Bay Area, temps up to 111
Brutally hot weather is forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area over the three-day weekend in what forecasters are calling the first real heat wave of the summer.
SFGate
California to face high heat through Labor Day weekend
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Warnings of excessive heat were set to start going into effect in Southern California on Tuesday as the state faced a prolonged period of torrid conditions. “Strong high pressure centered over the Great Basin will bring a long duration heat wave beginning today and Wednesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend,” said the San Diego office of the National Weather Service.
