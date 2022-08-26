Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Related
windsorgov.com
Windsor Harvest Festival Schedule of Events Announced for Labor Day Weekend
Windsor, CO — The fall festival season kicks off Labor Day weekend with the 100th Annual Windsor Harvest Festival, happening Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5. The three-day festival is packed with family-friendly events including hot air balloon launches, Doggie Dip, the Vintage Baseball Game, Windsor Cruise-In Car Show, vendor booths and free live-entertainment scheduled throughout the weekend.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
'She was always smiling': Family remembers woman killed at Greeley smoothie shop
GREELEY, Colo. — Outside the NoCo Nutrition smoothie store in Greeley, family and friends continue adding to a growing memorial of flowers and photos for a 22-year-old who was attacked and killed as she worked a closing shift Friday night. Photos of Angie Vega beam into the store parking...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sentinelcolorado.com
At this Colorado furniture boutique, shoppers receive bargains while workers get a second chance
DENVER | After years of experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and jail, Wiley Goodman was asked to interview with yet another program that said it could help him. But this program felt different. Lola Strong, the managing director of The Other Side Academy, told Goodman things about himself that were difficult...
14 local theaters taking part in $3 National Cinema Day
This coming Saturday, Sept. 3, is "National Cinema Day," and in an effort to return movie watchers to theaters, participating businesses are offering $3 tickets for any of their movie showings for the entire day.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps
AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: Red Rocks is starting to tumble downhill
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. The fall semester just started, and tons of Colorado State University students have arrived in Fort Collins — many from out of state — and all are looking for Colorado-y things to do in their new home state. One of the first boxes freshly minted Coloradans seek to check off is seeing a concert at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.
IN THIS ARTICLE
secretdenver.com
Tickets Are Now On Sale To Explore The Mystical ‘Impossible Zoo’ In Denver
Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? Well, now you can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings mythical creatures to life. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. The experience drops you into the mysterious...
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
Slain Greeley woman remembered as loving daughter, hard worker
Relatives and community members planned to honor the life of a woman police say was kidnapped and killed. At NOCO Nutrition in Greeley, the doors remained closed and flowers piled up outside Monday ahead of a planned vigil. Each tribute was for Angelica Vega, known as "Angie" by her friends and family, a 22-year-old who customers could always count on. "She loved her job," said Virginia Barragan, Vega's mother. "She loved greeting people and seeing how they would come in and wishing people to have a good day."On Friday, Vega was set to close the family business when Greeley Police officers...
DVM 360
Q&A with a keynote: Temple Grandin, PhD, MS
The world-renowned animal behaviorist and autism activist discusses her remarkable professional achievements. Temple Grandin, PhD, MS, author, lecturer, and professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, is delivering the keynote address at the Fetch dvm360® Conference on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Well known for her pivotal work as an animal behaviorist and as an autism activist, Grandin has contributed to improving the welfare of livestock through implementing ideas inspired by her visual-oriented thinking as an individual with autism herself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos show how badly Marshall Fire damaged Target
Shoppers entering the newly reopened Target store in Superior this week will be able to see the level of damage that the interior of the building sustained when the wildfire raged through the neighborhood. The store has a series of photos on display inside the store as part of their reopening celebration.In addition to destroying more than 1,000 homes (in Superior, Louisville, Marshall and other parts of Boulder County), the fire on Dec. 30 damaged dozens of businesses. Target in Superior Marketplace was closed immediately after the fire and stayed closed until Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. The photos show...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
Salem Media Announces the Return of Recently Retired Morning Host Peter Boyles
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that former 710 KNUS Weekday Morning Host Peter Boyles will transition in to a new weekly program on Saturdays from 9 am - 12 pm starting September 10th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005860/en/ Peter Boyles (Photo: Business Wire)
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
Killing of Greeley woman a heartbreak in the community
Family gathered with friends and supporters Saturday at the store where a 22-year-old woman was working as she was abducted and killed Friday evening. The family has identified Angelica Vega of Greeley as the victim in the attack. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, accusing him of killing Vega."We are devastated," wrote Candi Luis Gonzales, an aunt to Vega. "Our families are broken and we are lost for words we don't understand why this happened to her. We are filled with so much pain that can never be fixed we are filled with so much anger towards the monster who...
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
msn.com
Colorado Weather: Drought improves for Front Range
After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center. At the...
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Colorado
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
Comments / 0