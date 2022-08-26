Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix is testing gamertags
Netflix is testing gamertag-type handles that users can create and publicly display when playing its selection of mobile games. This feature should let members identify and invite other users to play games based on their handles, and also let them see where they rank on leaderboards. Netflix gives you the...
‘This Is Us’ Fans Reveal 3 Storylines the Series ‘Got Right’
'This Is Us' fans claim that the series got three storylines right that set the stage for six seasons of the NBC series.
A new Mafia game is coming
A new Mafia game is coming. Series publisher 2K Games and Hanger 13, the studio that worked on Mafia III and Mafia: Definitive Edition, announced the news in a blog post celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary. “I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project,” said...
Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S monitor unveiled
Porsche Design and AOC have unveiled a new monitor, the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S and the monitor comes with a 27-inch display. The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S shares the same design as the 32-inch model that launched back in April. The exclusive design of the PD27S...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OXS Thunder True Dolby Atmos 7.1.2 gaming sound bar
Gamers searching for a desktop sound bar featuring True Dolby Atmos audio technology and three different gaming modes specifically tuned for first person shooter, RAC and MOBA. Might be interested in the new OXS Thunder 7.1.2 Gaming Sound Bar launched via Kickstarter this month. The project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 550 backers with still 24 days remaining and offers 10 fine-tuned drivers follow closely to a Dolby-designed acoustics arrangement.
watchOS 9 Beta 7 in action (Video)
Apple has released a number of new betas this week, this includes watchOS 9 Beta 7 for the Apple Watch, iOS 16 beta 7, iPadOS 16.1 beta 1, and more. We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16 beta 7 in action and now we get to find out more details about the new watchOS 9 beta 7.
Netflix’s BioShock movie gets a director and a writer
In February, Netflix announced that it was working with 2K and Take-Two Interactive for a live-action movie based on the BioShock series, much to the delight of fans. The project has now taken an important step forward. It now has a writer and director on board. Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049 and American Gods) is writing the script, while Francis Lawrence will be directing the movie.
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking you
Apple offers a feature on the iPhone where you can control what apps are tracking you. You can decide to stop all apps from tracking you or you can choose to allow individual apps to track you. This feature gives you more control over your privacy on your iPhone with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 released
Lots of new betas from apple this week, the latest one is macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 which is now available for developers to try out. Earlier this week we had the new iOS 16 beta 6, iPadOS 16.1 beta 1, watchOS 9 beta 7, and a new public beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.
Apple releases iPadOS 16.1 beta 1, launch of iPadOS delayed
Apple just released the 7th beta of iOS 16, there will no 7th beta of iPadOS 16 as Apple has just released iPadOS 16.1 beta 1. We have been hearing rumors that iPadOS 16 would launch later than iOS 16, probably in October and now Apple has confirmed that the software will launch later on.
Honor 70 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)
The Honor 70 smartphone was originally launched in China back in May and we heard recently that it is launching in more countries, including the UK. Now we get to find out more details about the new Honor 70 smartphone and its range of features in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt.
Apple releases iOS 16 beta 8
It won’t be long before we find out when iOS 16 is coming, Apple has now released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers, and they have also released a new public beta of iOS. The iOS 16 beta 8 software comes a week after the previous release and the software brings a range of new features to the iPhone.
watchOS 9 beta 7 released to developers
Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 7 to developers, the software has been released at the same time as iOS 16 beta 7 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 1. The new watchOS 9 beta 7 software brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, it also comes with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.
How to block text messages on iPhone
We previously covered how to block calls on the iPhone, and in this guide, we will show you how to block text messages on the iPhone. This guide is designed to show you what you need to do to block those annoying spam text messages and other text messages. Unfortunately,...
How to lock WhatsApp on your iPhone
This guide is designed to show you how to lock WhatsApp on your iPhone. If you want to make sure that nobody can access your WhatsApp on your iPhone without your permission, then you can lock it and add Apple’s Face ID and a passcode to the app. This allows you to lock Whatsapp on the iPhone after every time you use it, ensuring that your information is only available to people to who you allow access to your device.
How to uses Google’s reverse image search
As well as normal search and image search, Google also offers a reverse image search feature that you can use to search for an image you have. For example, if you have an image of a product you would like to buy, but do not know the exact name of the product, you can use reverse image search to find that product or similar products. This could be an image sent to you by a friend or colleague that you want to find out more details about.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0