Taking advantage of Gates County turnovers, Pasquotank High School built a two-touchdown lead in the first half. However, a relentless ground attack in the second half turned the tide in favor of the visiting Red Barons, who edged the Panthers by the final score of 36-34. Gates piled up over 400 yards of rushing offense to even their record at 1-1, while Pasquotank stands at 0-2. Despite the early season...

GATES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO